School leaders break ground on renovations at Hillside, McLaughlin

Jenn Chmiel and Board of School Committee members break ground on renovations at McLaughlin Middle School. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This week, the Manchester School District broke ground on expansions at Hillside Middle School and McLaughlin Middle School in separate ceremonies marking significant steps in Priority One of the district’s facilities plan.

Priority One of the facilities plan invests $306 million toward renovations needed to complete the full migration of fifth graders to the city’s public school middle schools as well as constructing a new Beech Street Elementary School.

At McLaughlin, the renovations expand classroom sizes, which are approximately 50 square feet too small for the recommended 25 student class sizes and also adds new science labs, technology infrastructure improvements and new safety and accessibility systems.

Built in 1967, Hillside has many of the same issues as McLaughlin in terms of undersized classroom space, but those issues are magnified due to the school’s age. The lack of space has caused a former fallout shelter without any access to natural light be converted into a classroom.

“The city has never embarked on a capital improvement projectof this scope, the results of which mean new technology, improved design, and enhanced learning spaces,” said Manchester Board of School Committee Vice Chair Jim O’Connell. “Years of planning have culminated in this moment and the future is bright for our students, our families and our city.”

Jenn Chmiel and Board of School Committee members break ground on renovations at Hillside Middle School. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Chmiel said that the work with Phase One is crucial to what she calls the “three-legged stool” approach for the district: educational programming and curriculum, high-quality teachers and staff, and improved learning environments.

“For too many years, our facilities have been under-maintained. It has been decades since we have invested properly in our buildings,” said Chmiel. “We had to close an elementary school due to disrepair. These projects and the renovatins we plan for other schools in coming years will provide the best possible 21st century learning centers we can affordably provide to our students.”

More information about Priority One can be seen here.