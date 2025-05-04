Schreck’s Diving Catch in Seventh Secures Game One Win

Photo/NH Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (11-14) took down the Portland Sea Dogs (14-9) in seven innings on Saturday, May 3 at Delta Dental Stadium, 1-0. Portland had the tying run on third base with two outs in the top of the seventh inning when New Hampshire right fielder RJ Schreck made a game-saving catch in left-center field to spoil the Sea Dogs’ comeback effort. Three of the Fisher Cats’ last five wins have been in shutout fashion.

Game two of Saturday’s doubleheader at Delta Dental Stadium was postponed to Sunday, May 4, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 PM EDT and gates opening an hour prior. The Fisher Cats will play the first game as the home team, with the Sea Dogs playing as the home team in game two to make up for a postponement at Hadlock Field on Sunday, April 13.

New Hampshire’s lone run came across in the bottom of the fourth inning after left fielder Yohendrick Piñango led off with a single. Center fielder RJ Schreck then poked a single to put runners on the corners with one out. Portland starter Tyler Uberstine (L, 0-1) balked on a 3-2 count to right fielder Jace Bohrofen which plated Piñango from third and gave New Hampshire a 1-0 lead.

Fisher Cats’ starter Michael Dominguez tossed a season-high 3-2/3 one-hit frames with four strikeouts in his third start of the year. Dominguez owns a 0.69 ERA across three starts and five total appearances. As a starter, Dominguez holds a 0.93 ERA and has collected 12 strikeouts in 9-2/3 innings pitched.

Right-hander Ryan Jennings (W, 3-1) inherited a runner on third in the top of the third inning and was able to escape the inning unscathed with a groundout. Jennings went on to throw the final three innings, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out four Portland batters. Jennings is tied with righty CJ Van Eyk for the team lead in strikeouts with 25 in 17-2/3 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .209 batting average.

After the Sea Dogs put their leadoff runner on base for the fourth time in the game with a Blaze Jordan hit, Portland manager Chad Epperson placed pinch-runner Juan Chacon at first base. Chacon advanced to second on a passed ball by New Hampshire catcher Jacob Sharp and dsignated hitter Tyler Miller advanced Chacon to third on a groundout to first. With the tying run at third and two away, Sea Dogs left fielder Max Ferguson sent a line drive to the left-center field gap, only for the center fielder Schreck to fully dive and make the catch to end the game.