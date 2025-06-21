Second annual naturalization ceremony at NH State Archives welcomes 25 new citizens

Gov. Kelly Ayotte speaking at the June 20 naturalization ceremony in Concord. Courtesy Photo

Twenty-five individuals from 17 countries were sworn in as United States citizens.

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire Secretary of State David M. Scanlan on Friday co-hosted a naturalization ceremony with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) at the New Hampshire State Archives. Governor Kelly Ayotte and Concord Mayor Byron Champlin were among those who addressed New Hampshire’s newest U.S. citizens.

Since taking office, Secretary Scanlan has created several resources for New Americans, including multilingual election information, the New American Pocket Voter Guide, and an instructional video on the voter registration process. By hosting an annual naturalization ceremony at the State Archives, the Secretary of State hopes to connect New Americans directly with our state’s remarkable history as they carve out their futures as U.S. citizens.

“This building and places like it document our history, our rights, our stories” State Archivist Ashley Miller told the New Americans during the ceremony. “As you build your life in your new home, so too, will your own stories be preserved here for future generations to learn from.”

“I hope one of the first things you do after becoming New Americans is register to vote,” said Secretary of State David Scanlan. “You right to vote is just as precious as any other person’s right to vote, and I highly encourage you to participate in our local and state elections.”

Twenty-five people from 17 countries became U.S. citizens on June 20 in NH. Courtesy Photo