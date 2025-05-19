Senate taps the brakes on effort to end mandatory state vehicle inspections

During a Senate debate on whether to move forward with legislation to eliminate mandatory state vehicle inspections, Sen. Howard Pearl said, “We have to sometimes make that tough decision to slow things down just a little bit.” Photo/Ethan DeWitt

CONCORD, NH – It’s boxy, angular, and typically yellow. And when it lights up on a car dashboard, the next step is often hundreds of dollars in repairs.

But some in New Hampshire believe the “check engine” light is not always reliable, and that its presence can cause vehicles to fail their state inspection even when everything is working fine.

“That has been weaponized by this (inspection) program,” said Paul Wolf, one of dozens who spoke at a Senate hearing recently. “A hood latch out, or AC refrigerant low would set that light off.”

That sentiment is part of what’s driving an effort to end mandatory annual state vehicle inspections altogether. A bill to do so passed the House in March.

But on Thursday, the Senate applied the brakes and retained the bill, arguing it needed a little more work. That action would delay passage of the bill until early 2026 at the earliest. But the issue could return in the June negotiations between the House and Senate over passage of the two-year budget.

Some senators were frustrated, citing constituents who feel burdened by the inspection costs.

“We owe it to them to fix this problem,” said Sen. Tim McGough, a Merrimack Republican. “We’ve inspected it and inspected it. It’s time to fix it. The time is now to get it fixed.” As passed by the House, the bill would end New Hampshire’s mandatory state inspection system, in which vehicles must pass inspections in the owner’s birth month and a windshield sticker displays that compliance.

Supporters of the repeal say inspections are costly and unnecessary, and that drivers can safely maintain their cars without them. They have cited reviews and studies that suggest there is no correlation between mandatory inspection laws and lower traffic accidents and fatalities. And they argue the inspection law largely benefits car dealerships and mechanic shops.

Opponents of the law, who include the New Hampshire State Police and many industry groups, say the inspections help identify vehicle safety issues that could lead to crashes, and that they help the environment by reducing harmful emissions.

But while the House had pushed for an all-out repeal of the inspections, some Republicans on the Senate Commerce Committee had favored a shift toward requiring the inspections every other year, instead. That disagreement — which included a last-ditch attempt at an amendment — in addition to opposition to the entire idea from Democrats, doomed the bill on Thursday.

“It’s a challenge for us, but when a bill isn’t ready, a bill isn’t ready, and that’s the hard part,” said Sen. Howard Pearl, a Loudon Republican who said he supported the main objectives of the bill. “And … we have to sometimes make that tough decision to slow things down just a little bit.”

In 2023, 1,048,001 million vehicles were registered in New Hampshire, according to the Department of Safety.

New Hampshire is one of 14 states that require car inspections either every year or every other year. Most of those states are in the Northeast; the list includes Maine, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

Those in support of repealing the car inspection requirement have pointed to states that had mandatory inspections and then eliminated them.

They argue the inspection creates the potential for conflicts of interest, since vehicle repair shops carry out both the inspections and the necessary repairs.

Some advocated for state employees to conduct the inspections, so that the diagnoses are more impartial.

“Other states do this,” said Wolf. “They hire their own technicians, and all they do is inspect. They don’t do the work. There’s no conflict of interest.”

Supporters of the law have also raised issues with certain diagnostic lights that must be addressed before a car can pass inspection — in particular, the check engine light. Advocates for repealing the inspections say that indicator can often be a false alarm.

Repealing the inspection would cost the state about $3.4 million of revenue a year, according to the Department of Safety. About 85% of that revenue goes into the Highway Fund, while the rest is split between the motor vehicle air pollution abatement fund and the general fund.

Of the amount that goes to the highway fund, 12% — or about $346,500 a year — is distributed to cities and towns, according to the department.

But the bill has also created a backlash, with 489 people registering their opposition to the bill over two Senate committee hearings, compared to 129 people supporting it.

Those opposed include the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles, the Department of Environmental Services, the New Hampshire Motorcyclists’ Rights Organization, the New Hampshire Automobile Dealers Association, and a number of individual vehicle repair businesses.

“House Bill 649 seeks to shift the responsibility of identifying unsafe vehicles entirely onto law enforcement, placing an undue burden on troopers who are already stretched thin, expecting them to spot mechanical issues during routine patrols without the tools, time, or training of a licensed inspector,” said New Hampshire State Police Captain Matthew Amatucci, speaking in a Senate hearing last month.

Relying on police to catch problems, Amatucci said, “means that the danger has already reached the road.”

David Dupont, who founded Dupont’s Service Center in Dover but has since retired, said the inspections catch a number of flaws or broken parts, especially with older vehicles and motorcycles. And he said the indicator lights do serve a purpose.

“The check engine light is more than just a light,” he said. “It’s telling you that the vehicle is polluting more. It’s telling you that the consumer is not getting optimal fuel economy, and the vehicle emissions most likely are out of compliance. How is that good for New Hampshire?”

Dupont also pushed back against the idea that repair shops are engaging in fraud, noting that there is a legal penalty for fraudulent inspections that can lead to misdemeanor charges.

“We’re held to a standard, and no one wants to end up in court because they pass a car that didn’t pass inspection,” Dupont said.

This story is republished with permission under New Hampshire Bulletin’s Creative Commons license.