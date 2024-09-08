Sept 12: Local Rotary Clubs to host ‘Supper for Supplies’ fundraising event at Diz’s Cafe

MANCHESTER, NH – Gear Up for School, in partnership with local Rotary Clubs, is hosting the Supper for Supplies event on Thursday, September 12, to celebrate the success of the Gear Up for School initiative and raise funds for an upcoming teacher’s supply drive. The event will also feature the announcement of the winner of a vacation raffle, with all proceeds supporting local schools.

Gear Up for School has been a tremendous success, helping thousands of students in the Greater Manchester Area start the school year with the supplies they need to thrive. “This initiative has directly impacted the lives of students and families, ensuring that no child is left behind due to a lack of school supplies,” said Seneca Eldredge, Leader of Gear Up for School. “We’re excited to celebrate this success and continue supporting education in our community.”

The Supper for Supplies event will be held at Diz’s Cafe on Thursday, September 12, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Attendees will enjoy a community meal, participate in raffles, and learn about how they can continue to support students and teachers throughout the school year. 10% of the proceeds from orders off-of the special back-to-school menu and caddie card will be donated to Gear Up for School.

Event Highlights:

Celebration of Gear Up for School’s success

of Gear Up for School’s success Announcement of the vacation raffle winner

of the vacation raffle winner Fundraising for a teacher’s supply drive later in the school year

The funds raised during the event will go directly toward purchasing supplies for teachers, ensuring they have the resources needed to create an effective learning environment.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Time: 4:00 – 7:00 PM

Location: Diz’s Cafe

Address: 860 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101

Reservations: Available at https://bit.ly/GUFS-Reservations2024

Eventbrite Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/supper-for-supplies-tickets-1008708302687

For more information, visit Gear Up for School’s Website or contact Seneca Eldredge at HARCNH@gmail.com.