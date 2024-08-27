Sept. 14: Everyone’s invited to Manchester Distillery’s ‘Barrel Bazaar’ gin release party

Manchester Distillery is celebrating its latest gin creation with a pop-up sip and shop party.

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Distillery has stirred up a buzz in its first year of operations. With their Workhorse Vodka and Botanica Number 9 Gin each winning silver at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the biggest spirits competition in the world. Locals have asked what Master Distiller, Bill Tambussi will drum up next as the distillery’s own whiskey slowly crawls towards maturity.

This month Manchester Distillery announces the state-wide distribution of their Barrel-Finished Gin into NH state Liquor and Wine Outlets and its official release party on Saturday September 14, 1-4 p.m.

The joint gin release and community pop-up shop party, called Barrel Bazaar, will include about a dozen local small businesses as vendors to sell products, teach classes and make art right on their patio and grassy backyard while attendees sip and shop.

Some of the early vendors include Barre Life NH, who will be teaching a free outdoor yoga class, Dew Collective selling curated florals, and Fascia Berlin, a local pen & ink artist. They plan to announce the other vendors on their social platforms so make sure to give them a follow. If you want to learn more about the event you can find tickets at eventbrite.

This barrel-finished variant of gin stems from the distillery’s Botanica Number 9 American Gin family and is rested in American Oak barrels. The process is similar to aging whiskey but instead of it taking years to reach maturity the gin only needs about three months. The Gin has had a strong start by securing a silver medal at the 2024 ADI International Spirits Competition held earlier this year.

“Since we started test batching it has been the best seller in our tasting room, said Liz Hitchcock, founder at Manchester Distillery. “I love to see the unexpected surprise on the faces of gin and whiskey lovers during tastings!”

Barrel-finished gin is a flexible spirit to be enjoyed on the rocks and in cocktails. Some of our favorite mixed drinks are Negronis, Old Fashioneds, Bee’s Knees, and Apricot Sunsets, which are the distillery’s version of an alcoholic Arnold Palmer.

Tambussi shares the “resting process adds layers of vanilla, cedar, and honey to the existing complexity of the original gin.” Barrel-finished gin is often referred to as one of the spirits industry’s best-kept and most versatile secrets.

Manchester Distillery invites you to come by and try some for yourself. Open Thursdays & Fridays from 4-9 p.m., and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m., with plans to expand hours in the near future. You’ll also be able to find our product line in the majority of the NH liquor stores.

A craft small-batch producer of premium spirits, heavily dedicated to the art of gin making. Founded in the heart of Manchester, the distillery draws inspiration from the city’s rich history and vibrant culture, creating spirits & brands that reflect its unique character. The Tasting room is located at 284 Willow St., Manchester, NH and served up in bars and restaurants across the state. Follow Manchester Distillery on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date on our monthly events, including small farmers markets and dog parties in our grassy backyard. Learn more at ManchesterDistillery.com.