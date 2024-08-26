Sept. 21: Black Heritage Trail historic marker commemoration in the millyard

Historic Marker Unveiling

Saturday, September 21, 2024

10 a.m.

Millyard Museum

200 Bedford Street in the Amoskeag Millyard

Please save the date of September 21, when the Black Heritage Trail will unveil its first marker in Manchester. This marker commemorates people of African descent who labored in Southern states to produce cotton, the raw material on which the textile industry depended in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The marker honors the unseen and up-to-now rarely acknowledged contributions made by generations of men, women, and children working in Southern cotton fields to the profits and prosperity of Northern cities like Manchester.