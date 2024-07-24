Sept. 21: Waypoint’s 18th Annual Touch-a-Truck

Double the fun: Twin brothers pose in front of fire truck. Get up close and personal with big trucks on Sept. 21.

PORTSMOUTH, NH – Geared toward families with children of all ages, Waypoint’s 18th annual Touch-a-Truck in the Seacoast features construction equipment, fire trucks, a race car, coach buses, oil delivery trucks, landscaping equipment, limousines, emergency vehicles, and more, to look at and sometimes climb on and explore. The event also features Kona Ice, kid-friendly activities, roaming railroad rides, and more.

Proceeds will help children and families served by Waypoint at the Richie McFarland Center, specifically children who have developmental delays. Our Early Supports & Services team works in partnership with families to optimize cognitive, physical, emotional, and social development.

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Pease International Tradeport , Portsmouth, (Between 1 New Hampshire Ave. and 2 International Drive)

