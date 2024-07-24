Sept. 21: Waypoint’s 18th Annual Touch-a-Truck

Double the fun: Twin brothers pose in front of fire truck. Get up close and personal with big trucks on Sept. 21.

PORTSMOUTH, NH – Geared toward families with children of all ages, Waypoint’s 18th annual Touch-a-Truck in the Seacoast features construction equipment, fire trucks, a race car, coach buses, oil delivery trucks, landscaping equipment, limousines, emergency vehicles, and more, to look at and sometimes climb on and explore. The event also features Kona Ice, kid-friendly activities, roaming railroad rides, and more.

Proceeds will help children and families served by Waypoint at the Richie McFarland Center, specifically children who have developmental delays. Our Early Supports & Services team works in partnership with families to optimize cognitive, physical, emotional, and social development.

  • Saturday, September 21, 2024
  • 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Pease International Tradeport, Portsmouth, (Between 1 New Hampshire Ave. and 2 International Drive)
  • Admission is $5 per person, not to exceed $20 per family
  • Pay CASH OR CREDIT at the gate, day of event OR Pre-pay on our website (Use your email receipt for entry): https://waypointnh.org/get-involved/fundraising-events/touch-a-truck/
  • Rain or Shine
Families can touch the trucks together.

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 

 