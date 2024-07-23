Sept. 26: Elliot Health System Fall-Fest Golf Tournament at Passaconaway Country Club

LITCHFIELD, NH – Join us for an afternoon, 9-hole golf tournament at Passaconaway Country Club. On Thursday, September 26, 2024, Elliot Health System will be holding the annual Fall Fest Golf Tournament. This year’s tournament will help raise funds to bring an advanced intraoperative tool to Elliot Breast Health Center. The Mozart System, is a sophisticated 3D tool that allows a breast surgeon to remove a tumor with higher precision and accuracy, gaining clearer margins in the initial surgical procedure.

“Elliot Breast Health always tries to strive for excellence and to push the envelope of innovative and new yet practical/applicable modalities. This new tool will allow us to move our clinical to our

True North of outstanding patient care.”

– Lana Shikhman, MD

To purchase tickets or see sponsorship opportunities, please visit: donate.elliothospital.org/fallgolf

For any questions, please reach out to Elizabeth Spain at espain@elliot-hs.org.