Sept. 29: Aroma Joe’s wants you to celebrate National Coffee Day (and support Make-A-Wish)

The Hooksett Road Aroma Joe’s.

Aroma Joe’s, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted beverage franchises, is celebrating National Coffee Day on September 29th with a FREE 20-ounce Hot or Iced Coffee for all guests.

AJ’s Rewards members have even more to celebrate and will receive one FREE 24oz Hot or Iced Coffee reward to be used from September 29 – October 5. In addition, Aroma Joe’s will donate $1 for every FREE coffee given to Make-A-Wish, which gives children with critical illnesses renewed strength to fight their illnesses, bringing families closer together and uniting entire communities.

“National Coffee Day is more than a celebration of our customers; it’s also the perfect time to give back through our inaugural Make-A-Wish fundraising campaign. We invite both new and loyal fans to enjoy our delicious, craft-roasted, and sustainably sourced coffee, as Aroma Joe’s continues its mission to positively impact people,” said Carrie Riley, Aroma Joe’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“We are so excited for this opportunity to partner with Aroma Joe’s to raise funds for National Coffee Day,” said Nichole Rutherford, Director of Development for Make-A-Wish Maine. “Their National Coffee Day donation campaign will provide invaluable funds to help fulfill the wishes of critically ill children in the states where Aroma Joe’s has stores.”

Unlike many competitors, Aroma Joe’s proprietary coffee blends are 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified and audited annually against environmental, social, and economic criteria to protect farmers, and biodiversity and foster a culture of respect. The craft roasted coffee is not only sustainably grown and ethically sourced but creates beverages that are full-flavored, rich, and deliciously smooth.

The AJ’s Rewards promo extends through October 5 in AJ’s Rewards and $1 donations to Make-A-Wish for every free coffee will also continue through the extended Rewards period. For more information on AJ’s Rewards and to download, please visit: aromajoes.com/ajs-rewards