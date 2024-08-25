Sept. 8 – 4th Annual Poker Ride: Get your motors runnin’ … for the underdogs!

NEW BOSTON, NH – Polish your chrome, shine up those tires and get your motors running! Second Chance Ranch Rescue in New Boston is hosting its 4th Annual Poker Ride. The NH non-profit is is excited to have motorcycle/car enthusiasts and animal lovers alike- participate in this great event! The participants (cars and motorcycles) must visit five checkpoints, drawing a playing card at each one, to create your poker hand. Having the best hand and winning is purely a matter of chance. The event is being held Sunday, September 8, 2024. Begin at Manchester Harley Davidson at 9 a.m. and come “show your hand” at the Auburn Pitts in Auburn, NH by 1 p.m.

Second Chance Ranch Rescue is a non profit, dog rescue, who’s mission is to rehabilitate and give a second chance to lost, forgotten, or misunderstood dogs in order to help them find their furever home. They reduce adoption return and failure rates by implementing a thorough adopter evaluation process, which includes ensuring a strong human/dog match, adopter education and adoption integration plans. They help all breeds of dogs and also work with our communities to raise awareness about the misconceptions of bully type breeds and rescue dogs.

All proceeds from the Pitbull Poker Ride and raffles will help the ranch continue to provide medical care, training, safety and support to dogs in their care. Funds also help our capital campaign to build a new rescue to help more dogs! Community support is critical to advancing the mission of Second Chance Ranch Rescue. We couldn’t do it without volunteers and supporters like YOU!

Registration to ride will be $35 per person (automobile +/or motorcycle drivers & passengers). Registration fee will include lunch at the Auburn Pitts. Non participants can join us at 1pm for lunch for just $15. There will be live music by Strike 3, raffles, prizes for best and worst hand, and much more! Registrants will receive a commemorative item and more! More info and a registration link can be found at

If you are interested in sponsoring the event , donating a raffle item or in need of additional information, please call Kristin @ 978-726-0208

Event Details:

What: Vehicle/ Motorcycle Poker Ride

Where: Start – Manchester Harley

Finish- Auburn Pitts

When: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Lunch and Prizes @ 1:30-2 p.m.