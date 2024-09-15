September 19 Planning Board: Votes on subdivision + apartments, no new public hearings

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, September 19 at 6 p.m. for a business meeting where the following application will be decided. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

S2024-002: 388 Elgin Avenue, Residential One Family Medium Density District, Ward 1

Applicant has submitted a subdivision application proposing to subdivide an existing lot of 13.7 acres into fourteen (14) new lots, including twelve (12) new buildable lots.

CU2024-017: 225 Spruce Street, Urban Multifamily District, Ward 5

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application to allow 6 parking spaces, where 9 are required.

SP2024-015: 225 Spruce Street, Urban Multifamily District, Ward 5

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for an internal conversion to 6 multi-family dwelling units on 5,017 SF, where 3 dwelling units currently exist.

CU2024-018: 1138 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application to allow 36 multi-family dwelling units, including on the ground floor.

SP2024-016: 1138 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a change of use site plan for a mixed-use conversion from office space to 36 multi-family dwelling units, and first floor retail space.

IMP2024-002: 1138 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted an impact fee waiver request for all school and fire impact fees associated with the building conversion of office space to residential use.

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board met on Thursday, September 5 and the following applications were decided. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

CU2024-014: 59 Upland Street, Application approved.

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, September 12 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

ZBA2024-082: 141, 163, and 173 Queen City Avenue and 28 Vernon Street, Remains on table.

Additionally, the Zoning Board considered and tabled two requests for rehearing for the following application.

ZBA2024-053: 296 Orange Street, Residential Two Family District, Ward 2

Applicant has requested a rehearing of case ZBA2024-053, appealing the decision of the Zoning Board of Adjustment granting a variance to allow eight (8) unrelated disabled individuals to occupy a single dwelling unit where the definition of family allows for four (4) unrelated individuals in the R-2 zoning district from the terms of Zoning Ordinance section 3.03 Definition of Family.