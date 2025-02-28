March 8: Serenade of the Winds – Symphony NH – at Nashua Community College

NASHUA, NH – On Saturday, March 8, Music Director Roger Kalia leads Symphony New Hampshire in Serenade of the Winds at Nashua Community College at 7:30 p.m. This will be the second-to-last performance in Nashua, where the community will see Kalia conduct as the Symphony’s artistic leader. Tickets are $40 and are available by visiting SymphonyNH.org or calling 603-595-9156.

“We are in the final stretch of Roger’s final season as Music Director.” Said SNH Executive Director Deanna Hoying. “We hope that the community that has supported him through our journey here in Nashua will come out to say goodbye.”

When discussing the Serenades concert Kalia said, “I really wanted to include a program of serenades to the end of my final season to express my feelings to the people of Nashua. This is a love song to the community. Nashuans welcomed me with open arms (until we had to put on masks and stay six feet apart) and were willing to let me take them on this grand musical journey. This concert is for them.”

Maestro Kalia joined Symphony NH in the 2019/2020 season. He got the organization through the pandemic with innovative digital programming including a video of Peter and the Wolf for students. He guided Symphony New Hampshire out of the pandemic with the 100-year Celebration bringing audiences back to the concert hall. In the 2023-24 season Kalia’s programming focused on the future, giving us the New Hampshire Concerto.

“Working with the students who wrote The New Hampshire Concerto was one of the highlights of my time with Symphony New Hampshire. The students from the four different university programs were a pleasure to work with and I learned as much as they did through the process.”

Serenade of the Winds

Serenade of the Winds starts with Mendelssohn’s Overture for Winds which is in traditional sonata form and was initially sketched when the composer was just 15 years old. The program continues with the creativity of Mozart who throws the traditional form out the window with his “Gran Partita”. The program concludes with Dvořák’s Serenade which he wrote in 14 days after hearing “Gran Partita” for the first time.

Program

Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847) Overture for Winds, Op. 24 in C Major (1824)

Wolfgang Mozart (1756-1791) Serenade No.10, K.361 (370a), B-flat major (“Gran Partita”) (select movements) (1781)

Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) Serenade, Op. 44, B.77, D minor (1878)

Roger Kalia, conductor

