Service Credit Union has 1,000 ‘Stay Warm Bags’ available for nonprofits

Stay Warm Bags available Nov. 13 in Manchester to non-profits that would like to distribute them.

PORTSMOUTH, NH – Service Credit Union is once again helping Granite Staters in need with its “Stay Warm” program.

Every fall, the credit union allows New Hampshire nonprofits to request up to 300 “Stay Warm” bags, each filled with a blanket, hat, scarf and gloves to distribute to any individuals who may need them. Now in its fifth year, Service Credit Union has raised the total amount of available bags to 7,000 to help fill the needs of its community partners. Currently, just under 1,000 bags remain to be claimed by nonprofits.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing a greater need than ever from our community partners for items such as winter gear, especially for school-aged children. We are proud to support our local nonprofits with these needed items so they can continue the great work they do,” said Sean Hladick, community relations manager at Service Credit Union.

Bag pickup locations will be offered in Manchester on November 13th, Portsmouth on November 14th and Rochester on November 14th.

For more information or to request Stay Warm bags for your organization, visit servicecu.org/staywarm.

About Service Credit Union

Service Credit Union is dedicated to providing a banking experience that improves our members’ lives and the communities in which they live. Established in 1957 to provide affordable credit to the Pease Air Force Base community, and now the largest credit union in New Hampshire, with over $5 billion in assets and 50 branch locations in the New England Region and Germany, we continue to provide a better future to our members all over the world. To learn more about Service Credit Union, please visit www.servicecu.org.