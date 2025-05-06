Several vehicles damaged after driver loses control in Market Basket parking lot

VIDEO ABOVE: Car loses control in Market Basket parking lot, May 6, 2025. Video footage by Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester firefighters responded to a multi-vehicle crash after an electric vehicle lost control in a grocery store parking lot, crashing into several parked cars.

Manchester Police, Fire, and AMR ambulance responded to a report of a vehicle rolled over Tuesday at Market Basket at 460 Elm Street at about 9:20 a.m.

They found that an electric vehicle was on its side, smoke emanating from the engine, along with several other cars that were damaged. Crews stretched hose lines and assessed the incident for injuries.

The driver of the electric vehicle was initially trapped until bystanders worked to get her out of the vehicle. Joshua Richey of Manchester, who said he pulled the woman from the vehicle after it crashed, said the woman told him that her brake wouldn’t function and she lost control.

It appears the woman was driving south in the parking lot when she lost control and her vehicle jumped two medians before crashing head-on into another vehicle. That vehicle spun around hitting several other cars, and the electric car rolled over.

Firefighters at the scene evaluated a man who was with a baby in a car seat for injuries.

The driver of the car that lost control was transported to a local hospital.

Firefighters remained at the scene as the electric vehicle was uprighted and the heavily damaged vehicles were removed. Firefighters evaluated the batteries of the electric vehicle to determine they were not leaking or damaged in the crash, which can cause extreme fire danger.

Manchester Police are investigating the crash; no other information was immediately available.