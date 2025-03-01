Shaheen speaks out on Trump/Vance encounter with Zelenskyy

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on July 15, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

WASHINGTON—Today, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Chris Coons (D-DE), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) issued the following statement condemning President Trump and Vice President Vance’s rhetoric during their meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy:

“Today’s behavior by President Trump and Vice President Vance would be more shocking if it wasn’t the new normal that this administration is forcing on our allies, partners and even our own citizens. Russia has not been able to break Ukraine’s spirit nor its will to fight. We are certain President Trump’s childish tantrum will not reach that objective either. Ukrainians have strong bipartisan support for their fight in Congress and Ukrainian flags continue to hang across our communities in the United States. We stand with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and will continue to condemn Putin’s aggression toward the brave and honorable citizenry of Ukraine.”