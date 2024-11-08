Sharon Carson of Londonderry named NH Senate President

Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry

CONCORD, NH – The newly-elected Senate Republican Majority Caucus unanimously chose Senator Sharon Carson (R-Londonderry) to be the next President of the New Hampshire State Senate.

“I am honored to be selected as the next Senate President. We live in the greatest state in the nation and this is a historic office that many great Granite State leaders have had the privilege of sitting in. I will never lose sight of that.” Carson said. “I want to thank the voters of New Hampshire for trusting our caucus with the task of leading our state, and to thank my colleagues for choosing me to lead them in the Senate.”

Outgoing Senate President Jeb Bradley released the following comments:

“The Senate President needs to be someone with a steady hand and common sense. Sharon Carson is the perfect choice. As the Majority Leader, she has had a big hand in helping to drive New Hampshire’s success over the past few years. Sharon is going to be a great leader for our state and our chamber.”

Statement from Senator Regina Birdsell (R-Hampstead): “The next two years are going to be critical for our state with a new Governor and a difficult budget. Sharon will be a unifying voice for the Senate and for our state. The voters of New Hampshire spoke loudly on Tuesday and I look forward to working with her to move our state’s priorities forward.”

Statement from Senator Tim Lang (R-Sanbornton): “The Senate Republicans are unified behind Senate President Carson and we couldn’t be more excited to get to work. We have a strong mandate from the people of New Hampshire to continue down the path of low taxes, reducing government regulations and fiscally sound government. Sharon is going to be the leader that gets it done.”