Investigation underway after man shot by police, roads closed in area of Bridge and Beech streets

Police at the scene of a shooting incident at Bridge and Ash streets. Photo/RWez Photography

MANCHESTER, NH – One person has been shot by a police officer in the area of Bridge and Beech streets.

Police sent out notice that roads were closed due to a shooting, reported at about 9:20 a.m.

The NH Attorney General’s office released the following update at 2 p.m.

Shortly after 9:30 A.M., an officer on patrol in Manchester approached an adult male on Bridge Street to speak with him. The male informed the officer that he was armed with a gun, and the officer instructed him to then keep his hands visible, however, the male reached into his pocket for the firearm. A struggle ensued, during which the male fired what was later determined to be a pistol and the officer returned fire. The adult male was struck by this gunfire and transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled to take place this evening in Concord. The identity of the adult male will be released following that autopsy and notification of next of kin.

The officer involved in this incident was wearing a body-worn camera, which recorded the event. That footage is currently being preserved and will be reviewed. The officer was not physically injured.

The investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Justice with the assistance of the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit into this shooting is ongoing. The identity of the officer using deadly force will not be disclosed until formal interviews take place; this is expected to take place in the next five to ten business days. The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation.

