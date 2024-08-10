Shots fired in hookah lounge parking lot, Ossipee man charged

Babylon Hookah Bar, 245 Maple St.

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 10, 2024 at approximately 2:45 a.m. Manchester Police responded to the Babylon Hookah Lounge at 245 Maple St. for a report of shots fired.

Witnesses told police that a man had gotten into an altercation with people inside the establishment and one of the altercations spilled out onto the sidewalk. Staff then closed the door and told him he wasn’t allowed back inside. Shortly after, several gunshots were heard coming from the parking lot.

It was learned the man, identified as Dominick Lundrigan, 23, of Ossipee, had shot a gun multiple times into the air. Lundrigan was on scene when police arrived and was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

While investigating police had asked people to leave the parking lot. They came in contact with a man in a vehicle who refused to go. He was ordered to step out of the vehicle but did not comply. The man identified as onathan Bunzigyie, 23, of Westbrook, Maine, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

A woman was also arrested after being asked to leave the area and then throwing a solo cup at an officer. Adhok Yac, 26, of Lewisham, Australia, was charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault.