Silver Alert activated for Manchester man last seen at Catholic Medical Center

Glenn Chrzan, Courtesy photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – At the request of the Manchester Police Department, the New Hampshire State Police has authorized an activation of the Missing Vulnerable Adult/Silver Alert System. Law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following individual:

Name: Glenn Chrzan

Age: 65

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 200 lbs.

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Chrzan was last seen at 8:23 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, leaving the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester on foot. His last known direction of travel was northbound on Notre Dame Ave.

Chrzan was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black pants, and black slippers. According to his family, Chrzan suffers from multiple health issues and has trouble walking.

Anybody who sees Chrzan or has information about his whereabouts should notify the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.