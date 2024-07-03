“Slow children” sign recommended against DPW guidance

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Against Manchester Department of Public Works (DPW) recommendations, a request to place a “Slow Children” sign near the corner of Belmont Street and Fiske Street was recommended by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic on Tuesday night.

The request came from Ward 1 Alderman Chris Morgan who had heard from constituents that vehicles were coming fast from Webster Street approximately a block to the south.

A study by the DPW of that portion of Belmont Street from June 5 to 10 indicated an average speed of 23 miles per hour, with only 5.5 percent of vehicles driving above the posted 30 miles per hour speed limit.

Manchester DPW Traffic Engineer Kristin Clark advised using this type of sign only in areas with a high volume of children foot traffic, such as a playground or school. She stated that the U.S. Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) do not recommend these signs because they provide a false sense of security, are eventually disregarded by drivers after they don’t see children near the signs, do not advise an appropriate speed for the area and don’t advise a specific location where the children are playing.

Clark said that if signs urging drivers to go slower need to be used in areas where children are not always present, that a sign made in the shape of a child should be used instead, stating that these types of signs are more effective in getting drivers to slow down.

She added that there have been 20 to 25 requests for “Slow Children” signs this year already, and if one is accepted, there would have to be reasoning why others were not, leading to an additional cost for the city.

Bill Barry on July 2, 2024 during the full BMA meeting. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Ward 10 Alderman Bill Barry felt that the signs were not needed in this circumstance, citing an instance three years ago when one of his constituents requested the sign on her street, it was installed, and then she called to complain asking when it would be installed, indicating that the sign was so forgettable that she did not notice it.

“We’re all concerned, but when the signs don’t do exactly what they’re supposed to do, we’ll just have signs all over the city,” said Barry.

Morgan was joined by Ward 11 Alderman Norm Vincent and Ward 6 Alderman Crissy Kantor in supporting the recommendation, with Barry and Ward 2 Alderman Dan Goonan opposing the motion.

The recommendation skipped the normal waiting period and was reported to the full BMA later that evening and was approved.