SNHU international student visas restored after federal policy reversal

MANCHESTER, NH – Student visa registrations have been restored for thousands of international students studying abroad in the United States following a reversal by the Trump administration, announced last week.

This includes students at Southern NH University, whose visas were terminated two weeks ago without prior notice to the school or explanation by the federal government.

SNHU spokesperson Siobhan Lopez, confirmed Monday that visas were restored for SNHU international students.

“Late last week, SEVIS [Student and Exchange Visitor Program] records were restored for nearly all SNHU students and graduates who were recently impacted. Our international students are valuable members of our community, and we are actively working to keep them informed of the latest updates and resources available to them to ensure they can continue to focus on their education,” Lopez said.

“SNHU will continue tracking any updates from the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security. We hope any further action related to student status is thoughtful and recognizes the valuable contributions made by international learners across our communities and nation.”

The Justice Department announced the policy reversal in federal court on April 25.

The Department Of Justice said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is working on a new policy regarding foreign students studying in the United States on so-called F-1 visas.