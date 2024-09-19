Soapbox: Two Dozen Manchester Business Owners and Community Leaders Sign Letter Debunking Kelly Ayotte’s Lies

O P I N I O N

As Manchester business owners – from restaurant owners, to breweries, to hair salons and barbershops and everything in between – we are proud to support Joyce Craig to be our next governor of New Hampshire.

Whether from her time as mayor, as a candidate for governor, or as a patron herself, Joyce Craig has always had the backs of Manchester’s small businesses – and now we have hers.

As Mayor, Joyce got Manchester’s economy back on track, attracting hundreds of millions of dollars in economic investment and creating thousands of good-paying jobs to help us support our families and grow the workforce. She supported over 100 small businesses through the Small Business Grant program, and encouraged even more new businesses to move to Manchester and make our city their new home.

Under Joyce’s leadership, Manchester was the only municipality in the entire country to earn the Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge, which brought in $44 million and will create nearly 10,000 new jobs in Southern New Hampshire.

Throughout the pandemic, she ensured our small businesses got the support we needed to stay afloat, and that we had the resources we needed to not only recover after, but to flourish. The work she did allowed us to keep our doors open, pay our employees, and put food on our tables.

As governor, we know Joyce will continue to listen to our needs and prioritize support for our small businesses – and for small businesses across the state.

The ads that have taken over the airwaves during this campaign don’t tell the real story of our city and how Joyce Craig worked every day to make our community stronger. In fact, those very ads have hurt our businesses, as their fearmongering lies turn away customers. While some politicians spread false information and try to vilify our hardworking and vibrant city, Joyce will continue working to strengthen and uplift our communities.

Joyce knows that small businesses are the backbone of New Hampshire communities, and that when our small businesses succeed, our whole state succeeds. We are proud to support her campaign for governor.

Signed,

Sandra Almonte, Don Quijote Restaurant

Tariq Mahmood, Asian Kabab & Grill

Jeremy Hart, Industry East & Stash Box

Keating Tufts, Boards & Brews Board Game Cafe

Suman Budha Magar, KS Kitchen

Judi and Gary Window, Diz’s Cafe

Will Kanteres, Kanteres Real Estate

Linda Di Silvestro, Baroody Real Estate

Chris Conway, Hartwood Media

Jose Abréu, B&P Barber Shop

Isaac Sacramento, Alas de Frida and El Rincón

Ana Roman, Ana Food Market

Deo Mwano, Deo Mwano Consultancy

Roland Bergeron, Granite State Barber Shop

Kristyn Van Ostern and Laura Simoes, Wash Street Laundry Services

Derek Archambault, Maxwell’s Barbershop

Jenni and Aaron Share, To Share Brewing Company

Grace Burr, Creative Framing Solutions

Sushila Thapa Gurung, Dancing Yeti Bar & Grill

Stephen Freeman, Angela’s Pasta & Cheese Shop

Arthur Pappas, The Puritan Backroom

Rosa Dodier, Alteration Studio by Rosa

Quang Hoang, Downtown Nails & Spa

Mark Abel, DMD, MD, Manchester Oral Surgery

