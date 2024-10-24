Socha Companies expands Manchester housing options with opening of Saddle Rock townhouses

Mayor Jay Ruais attended a ribbon cutting for the new Saddle Rock townhouses, along with other local officials and the Socha team. Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Socha Companies hosted a grand opening event on Oct. 23 for their newest residential townhome community, Saddle Rock. Guests attended a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a tour of the new development’s grounds and model townhome unit.

Over a third of Saddle Rock’s planned 64 townhouses are move-in ready with the remaining units slated for completion by early summer 2025. Each 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse is constructed from the finest materials in the industry to create contemporary living environments with high-quality features, such as granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, private patios, spacious basements, with some units featuring drive-under garage parking and a finished bonus room.

Located at 1824 Front Street in Manchester, this community is surrounded by shopping centers, restaurants, grocery stores, parks, and recreational facilities. Additionally, easy access to major transportation will make commuting and travel hassle-free.

New townhomes in Manchester at Saddle Rock. Courtesy Photo

The Saddle Rock grand opening celebration welcomed several distinguished guests, including Mayor Jay Ruais, Sen. Lou D’Allessandro, Manchester Aldermen Bill Barry and Crissy Kantor, Heather McGrail and Holly Horst of the Greater Manchester Chamber, Jodie Nazaka, the Director of Economic Development for the City of Manchester, as well as other business leaders and community partners. Senator Jeanne Shaheen also shared a statement of support, recognizing Socha Companies’ continued contributions to a region with a shortage of housing choices.

“We at Socha Companies are incredibly proud of the Saddle Rock development project, and we could not have delivered such a refined housing opportunity without the support of our partners,” said Sheila Socha Richelieu, Socha Companies Chief Operating Officer. “We look forward to welcoming more Saddle Rock residents to the amazing Manchester community and are already planning ahead for future Manchester-based housing development opportunities.”

Will Socha, Socha Companies CEO, announced the family-owned company’s plans to break ground on another residential townhouse community later this year. Located off Harvey Road in South Manchester, the highly anticipated Boulder Way development will offer additional 3-bedroom housing options featuring quality craftsmanship at an affordable rate.

For more information about Saddle Rock, visit SochaCompanies.com