Sosa Homers in Sunday Defeat

Photo/NH Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, NH — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (3-13, 33-50) dropped the final game of a six-game series to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-7, 46-38) at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday, 3-2. The Fisher Cats were swept by Binghamton, who won its ninth straight game on Sunday.

New Hampshire starter Lazaro Estrada (L, 0-1) gave up three runs on four hits in his four-inning start on Sunday. Binghamton shortstop Jeremiah Jackson knocked a pair of run-scoring doubles off Estrada to give the Rumble Ponies a 3-0 advantage after two and a half innings.

The Fisher Cats rallied to within a run in the bottom of the third. In his second Cats game since June 15, New Hampshire catcher Andres Sosa highlighted his return with a solo blast to lead off the bottom of the third. A Rumble Ponies error left the door open; with two outs, first baseman Rainer Nuñez singled to left field to score designated hitter Zach Britton, which moved Sunday’s line to 3-2.

After Nunez’s RBI single in the third, New Hampshire did not record a hit the rest of the way. Both bullpens were strong: Binghamton’s Junior Santos (W, 4-0), Trey McLoughlin and Paul Gervase (S, 5) combined for the final five hitless innings.

After Estrada’s four inning start, New Hampshire reliever Hunter Gregory fired two hitless innings and struck out one. Adrian Hernandez, Jimmy Burnette and Ryan Boyer all posted clean frames, as neither team scored after the third inning.

Along with all of professional baseball, New Hampshire arrives at a four-day break for the 2024 All-Star Week at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. The Fisher Cats return to action with a three-game road series against the Harrisburg Senators, beginning Friday, July 19.

New Hampshire returns home on July 23 to begin a six-game set with the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cats have four home stands remaining in 2024.