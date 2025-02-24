South Manchester Rail Trail Local Concerns Meeting coming up in March

South Manchester Rail Trail. Courtesy/Jeff Rogers

Date: March 12, 2025

Time: 7:00 pm

Location: Henry J McLaughlin Jr. Middle School cafeteria, 201 Jack Lovering Drive

Subject: South Manchester Rail Trial Extension (Perimeter Rd, So. Willow St, Harvey Rd and Bouchard St.)

The Public is invited to attend a “Local Concerns Meeting” on March 12, 2025 at 7:00 PM in the Henry J. McLaughlin Jr. Middle School cafeteria (201 Jack Lovering Drive, Manchester). The meeting will focus on a proposed multi-use path and other bicycle and pedestrian improvements along Perimeter Road, South Willow Street, Harvey Road and Bouchard Street. This project will construct the final segment of the South Manchester Rail Trail (SMRT) and connect to the Londonderry Rail Trail proposed for construction in 2025.



The intent of this meeting is to provide a general overview of the project, including funding requirements and schedule, and solicit input from the public, municipal officials, resource agencies, and abutting property owners on their ideas and concerns relative to existing bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure within the project area. Data collected during this phase of the project, including insight obtained through this meeting, will help shape design alternatives, which will be presented at a future meeting.



Project:

South Manchester Rail Trail (SMRT)

State Project No. 42509

Federal Project No. X-A004(881)



Please contact Jason Beaudet, P.E., from CMA Engineers, Inc. at jbeaudet@cmaengineers.com, or (603) 627-0708 with questions.