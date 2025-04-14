April 15: Special hearing scheduled for public comment on fiscal year ’26 City Budget

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Following the release of Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais’ Fiscal Year 2026 proposed city budget, a special hearing for anyone seeking to provide public input on the proposed budget, scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall.

In addition to the city budget, set at an amount of $195,751,642; there are resolutions for the appropriation for other FY’ 26 budgetary items including:

A total of $4,976,749 to the Parking Fund (from parking revenues)

A total of $28,168,194 to the Department of Public Works Environmental Protection Division (from sewer user rental charges)

A total of $42,884,197 to the Manchester Airport Authority (from special airport revenue funds)

A total of $1,999,838 for the Manchester Transit Authority (from general appropriation)

Funding for the Civic Center Fund (from all FY’ 26 incremental meals and rooms tax revenue)

A total of $6,300,000 for the Manchester School District Food and Nutrition Services Program (from FY’26 School Food and Nutrition Services Revenues)

A total of $400,000 for the Central Business Service District (from FY’ 26 Central Business Service District Funds)

A total of $236,499,925 for the Manchester School District (from general appropriation)

These figures are subject to potential amendment and final approval by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen before the beginning of the City of Manchester FY’ 26 year on July 1, 2025.

Additional information on the mayor’s proposed budget can be found in embedded PDFs below.