Special Olympics New Hampshire State Summer Games at UNH Durham June 6-7

DURHAM, NH – More than 600 Special Olympics New Hampshire (SONH) athletes will begin participating in the 2025 State Summer Games at UNH in Durham on Friday, June 6.

It will be a full day of competition and qualifying for Athletics, Bocce and Powerlifting beginning at 8 a.m. There will be a Police versus Fire Baseball Scrimmage at 4:30 p.m. on Friday as a preview of the 2025 Heroes Cup Baseball Game on Friday, July 11th at Holman Stadium in Nashua. The day leads up to the Opening Ceremonies in Wildcat Stadium starting with the Parade of Athletes at 7 p.m. on Friday night. At approximately 8 p.m, the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics New Hampshire will run the Flame of Hope into the stadium and members of New Hampshire Law Enforcement will participate in the annual cruiser and motorcycle parade.

Saturday competition starts at 8 a.m. at the UNH Outdoor Track. Other athletic events, Bocce, Powerlifting in the field house, Aquatics at the UNH Pool and Equestrian competition at Paradis Farm on Tolend Road in Dover will all be underway between 9:30 and 10 a.m.

The SONH State Summer Games are once again presented by Associated Grocers of New England (AGNE). Mike Violette is the president and CEO of AGNE and his relationship with SONH has a history of more than 40 years. “Working with Special Olympics New Hampshire is a huge part of our company culture,” he says. “From the get-go the athletes are phenomenal, and everyone should see a competition like the Summer Games at least once in their life,” according to Violette. He says that he and his employees are “committed to supporting and celebrating the amazing spirit of these athletes.”

AGNE is a year-round partner to SONH and employees volunteer for multiple events over the course of each year and Associated Grocers donates food and product for many SONH events annually. For the Summer Games alone this weekend, AGNE provides hundreds of meals for the athletes and volunteers in attendance.

Both Friday and Saturday will include Olympic Town at UNH featuring arts, crafts and entertainment. Saturday at UNH will also include a static display of Law Enforcement equipment and free health screenings as part of the Healthy Athletes® program this year being presented by Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Other sponsors of the two-day event include Eversource Energy and the Kiwanis Club of Salem, New Hampshire. McDonald’s-The Napoli Group is presenting the Swimming competition.

SONH Director of Communications and Volunteers Shelby Cote notes that this is the largest SONH competition of the year saying “The State Summer Games are where courage ignites, joy is contagious, and the true power of sport is on full display. With 600 athletes competing in six incredible sports, this is more than a competition—it’s a celebration of determination, unity, and the human spirit. Whether you come to cheer, volunteer, or dream of competing one day, there’s a place for you in the magic of Special Olympics.” It takes hundreds of volunteers to create and manage the two day event and “If you’re wanting to join the Special Olympics New Hampshire family, now’s your chance,” Cote stated.

Individuals or groups interested in volunteering can see the opportunities and times at the SONH website: www.SONH.org