Spring snapshot: Derryfield School

MANCHESTER, NH – The spring sports season is officially underway across athletics surfaces throughout New Hampshire, including at Derryfield School, where several teams embark on campaigns with championship aspirations. Here’s a glance at those teams and athletes:
Girls tennis
Head coach:
- Gustavo Moral (25th season)
Last season:
- State champions
- 17 -0 regular season
- Sophia Correnti – Finalist in singles tournament
- Sophia Correnti/Charlotte Smith – Finalists in doubles tournament
Top returning athletes:
- Sophia Correnti (No. 1, co-captain)
- Lucy Yakola (Co-captain)
- Briana Sánchez-Camilo (Co-captain)
- Sparda Gurung (Co-captain)
- Pola Jankowska
- Sofia Koshy
- Sarina Punjabi
Promising newcomers:
- Marissa Wu
- Samhitha Maradapu
Biggest challenge:
“This is a rebuilding year for the team. We have the majority of the team playing up from last year as fifty percent of the positions had to be renewed.” – Head coach Gustavo Moral
Expectations:
- To retain all the players that signed up for the team
- For the team to have a good time
- For the team to evidence tangible growth by the end of the season
- To continue to be with the teams in the top tier
- To be competitive in the tournaments
- Make the team tournament final
