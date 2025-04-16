Spring snapshot: Derryfield School

Members of the 2024 Derryfield School girls tennis team celebrate the program’s first state championship in seven years. Stacy Harrison photo

MANCHESTER, NH – The spring sports season is officially underway across athletics surfaces throughout New Hampshire, including at Derryfield School, where several teams embark on campaigns with championship aspirations. Here’s a glance at those teams and athletes:

Girls tennis

Derryfield’s No. 1, Sophia Correnti, fresh off a team state championship and individual runner-up, returns this season prepared to lead the Cougars to more success. Stacy Harrison photo

Head coach: Gustavo Moral (25th season)

Last season: State champions

17 -0 regular season

Sophia Correnti – Finalist in singles tournament

Sophia Correnti/Charlotte Smith – Finalists in doubles tournament

Top returning athletes: Sophia Correnti (No. 1, co-captain)

Lucy Yakola (Co-captain)

Briana Sánchez-Camilo (Co-captain)

Sparda Gurung (Co-captain)

Pola Jankowska

Sofia Koshy

Sarina Punjabi

Promising newcomers:

Marissa Wu

Samhitha Maradapu

Biggest challenge:

“This is a rebuilding year for the team. We have the majority of the team playing up from last year as fifty percent of the positions had to be renewed.” – Head coach Gustavo Moral

Expectations:

To retain all the players that signed up for the team

For the team to have a good time

For the team to evidence tangible growth by the end of the season

To continue to be with the teams in the top tier

To be competitive in the tournaments

Make the team tournament final

