    Spring snapshot: Derryfield School

    Byline:
    ,
    Members of the 2024 Derryfield School girls tennis team celebrate the program’s first state championship in seven years. Stacy Harrison photo

    MANCHESTER, NH – The spring sports season is officially underway across athletics surfaces throughout New Hampshire, including at Derryfield School, where several teams embark on campaigns with championship aspirations. Here’s a glance at those teams and athletes:

    Girls tennis

    Derryfield’s No. 1, Sophia Correnti, fresh off a team state championship and individual runner-up, returns this season prepared to lead the Cougars to more success. Stacy Harrison photo

    Head coach:

    • Gustavo Moral (25th season)

    Last season:

    • State champions
    • 17 -0 regular season
    • Sophia Correnti – Finalist in singles tournament
    • Sophia Correnti/Charlotte Smith – Finalists in doubles tournament

    Top returning athletes:

    • Sophia Correnti (No. 1, co-captain)
    • Lucy Yakola (Co-captain)
    • Briana Sánchez-Camilo (Co-captain)
    • Sparda Gurung (Co-captain)
    • Pola Jankowska
    • Sofia Koshy
    • Sarina Punjabi

    Promising newcomers:

    • Marissa Wu
    • Samhitha Maradapu

    Biggest challenge:

    “This is a rebuilding year for the team. We have the majority of the team playing up from last year as fifty percent of the positions had to be renewed.” – Head coach Gustavo Moral

    Expectations:

    • To retain all the players that signed up for the team
    • For the team to have a good time
    • For the team to evidence tangible growth by the end of the season
    • To continue to be with the teams in the top tier
    • To be competitive in the tournaments
    • Make the team tournament final

    Boys lacrosse

    Head coach:

    • Gustavo Moral (25th season)

    Last season:

    • State champions
    • 17 -0 regular season
    • Sophia Correnti – Finalist in singles tournament
    • Sophia Correnti/Charlotte Smith – Finalists in doubles tournament

    Top returning athletes:

    • Sophia Correnti (No. 1, co-captain)
    • Lucy Yakola (Co-captain)
    • Briana Sánchez-Camilo (Co-captain)
    • Sparda Gurung (Co-captain)
    • Pola Jankowska
    • Sofia Koshy
    • Sarina Punjabi

    Promising newcomers:

    • Marissa Wu
    • Samhitha Maradapu

    Biggest challenge:

    “This is a rebuilding year for the team. We have the majority of the team playing up from last year as fifty percent of the positions had to be renewed.” – Head coach Gustavo Moral

    Expectations:

    • To retain all the players that signed up for the team
    • For the team to have a good time
    • For the team to evidence tangible growth by the end of the season
    • To continue to be with the teams in the top tier
    • To be competitive in the tournaments
    • Make the team tournament final

    Subscribe to receive your free daily eNews + a note from the Ink Link publisher.

    We don’t spam!

    Header photo by Stonewall Photography 