    Spring snapshot: Manchester Memorial High School

    Byline:
    ,
    ,
    Stacy Harrison photo

    MANCHESTER, NH – As high school athletes around the state return outside for the spring season, teams at Manchester Memorial High School look for improvement and, hopefully, playoff success.

    Boys lacrosse

    Stacy Harrison photo

    Head coach:

    • Jordon D’Onofrio (5th season)

    Last season:

    • 5-10
    • Finished 9th in Division I (missed playoffs by one game)

    Top returning athletes:

    • Senior captain Trevor Wong
    • Senior captain Collin Beaulieu
    • Senior captain Brandon Weaver
    • Goalie – Cam Roberge, Jr 
    • Attackmen – Brady Harrison (Sr) & Cade Tripp (So) 
    • Midfielders – Jackson Ulbin-Morin (Jr)

    Promising newcomer:

    • Defense – Alex Sutherland (Jr) & Kamden Jackson (So)
    • Midfielder – Kyle Pelletier (Sr)
    • Attack – Matt Koenig (Sr)

    Biggest challenge:

    Our biggest challenge this season will be competing for a playoff spot, Division 1 Boys Lacrosse is a deep and competitive league; every game is a challenging game, and we look forward to growing and competing throughout the season.” – Head coach Jordan D’Onofrio

    Expectations:

    “We are aiming to make the playoffs, we have a deep, experienced roster that has grown as a team the last two years in Division I.” – Head coach Jordon D’Onofrio

    Check back for more.

    Header photo by Stonewall Photography 