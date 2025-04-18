Spring snapshot: Manchester Memorial High School

MANCHESTER, NH – As high school athletes around the state return outside for the spring season, teams at Manchester Memorial High School look for improvement and, hopefully, playoff success.
Boys lacrosse
Head coach:
- Jordon D’Onofrio (5th season)
Last season:
- 5-10
- Finished 9th in Division I (missed playoffs by one game)
Top returning athletes:
- Senior captain Trevor Wong
- Senior captain Collin Beaulieu
- Senior captain Brandon Weaver
- Goalie – Cam Roberge, Jr
- Attackmen – Brady Harrison (Sr) & Cade Tripp (So)
- Midfielders – Jackson Ulbin-Morin (Jr)
Promising newcomer:
- Defense – Alex Sutherland (Jr) & Kamden Jackson (So)
- Midfielder – Kyle Pelletier (Sr)
- Attack – Matt Koenig (Sr)
Biggest challenge:
“Our biggest challenge this season will be competing for a playoff spot, Division 1 Boys Lacrosse is a deep and competitive league; every game is a challenging game, and we look forward to growing and competing throughout the season.” – Head coach Jordan D’Onofrio
Expectations:
“We are aiming to make the playoffs, we have a deep, experienced roster that has grown as a team the last two years in Division I.” – Head coach Jordon D’Onofrio
