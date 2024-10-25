Stars from NH and beyond shine at 22nd NH Film Festival

The New Hampshire Film Festival was held Oct. 17-20 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. Jake Doucette photo

PORTSMOUTH, NH – The New Hampshire Film Festival has announced this year’s awards, including a separate slate of Granite State honorees.

The festival, in its 22nd year, was held Oct. 17-20 at the Music Hall in Portsmouth. More than 100 films were considered overall for awards.

“The New Hampshire Film Festival continues to distinguish itself as an important opportunity for filmmakers who come from near and far, and for audiences, who not only get to see the films, but are encouraged to interact with directors, writers, producers, actors, and cinematographers,” NHFF Founder Nicole Gregg said in a news release. “We were thrilled with the turnout and the quality of the filmmaking.”

Plymouth native Eliza Coupe was awarded the Van McLeod Award, which recognizes a New Hampshire native or resident who has made significant contributions to film and television. The award recognizes New Hampshire natives and residents who have made significant contributions in film and television. She has had recurring or starring roles in TV series including “Happy Endings,” “Scrubs,” “Future Man,” “Quantico,” “Pivoting,” “Murderville,” and “So Help Me Todd.”

Coupe also hosted the comedy panel at this year’s festival.

One day of the four-day festival was dedicated to New Hampshire, with winners who have ties to the state, including Nashua’s Carson Lund, who is now a Los Angeles-based filmmaker. Lund’s film “Eephus” won the award for Best NH Feature Narrative.

The Best New Hampshire Performance award went to Portsmouth native Elle Shaheen, 25, who starred in “Live Catch,” a short sci-fi film directed by fellow Portsmouth High School graduate Harry Pond.

Elle Sheehan, a Portsmouth native, won the Best New Hampshire Performance award at the New Hampshire Film Festival. Jake Doucette photo

Shaheen lives in Los Angeles, where she acts, writes and produces.

“It’s a privilege to grow up in a community that celebrates the arts,” Shaheen said. “Receiving this recognition feels like a full circle moment.”

NH Filmmaker of the Year award recipient was Ian Scura, who grew up in Concord and works at Concord-based Windwood Productions. His films “A Handmade Life” and “Liquid, Fragile, Perishable” were presented at the festival.

“Winning NH Filmmaker of the year is so special because while it might seem like an award for an individual, I think it truly celebrates all of the amazing people and filmmakers I work with regularly,” Scura said.

“The Ride Ahead,” by Concord filmmakers Dan and Sam Habib, won the Best NH Feature Documentary Award. “We especially appreciate that the festival worked with us to make sure our disability-centered film was hosted in a venue that was welcoming and accessible to people of all abilities,” Dan Habib said. “We had a packed house and an engaged audience for our screenings and discussion – and the award is icing on the cake.”

New Hampshire Day NHFF awards went to:

Best NH Performance : Elle Shaheen, “Live Catch”

: Elle Shaheen, “Live Catch” Best NH Short Documentary: “The Power of Water,” directed by Matthew Myer Boulton, Keene

“The Power of Water,” directed by Matthew Myer Boulton, Keene Best NH Short Narrative: “Keepers,” directed by Paul Emile, Grantham

“Keepers,” directed by Paul Emile, Grantham NH Filmmaker of the Year: Ian Scura, Concord (“A Handmade Life,” “Liquid, Fragile, Perishable”)

Ian Scura, Concord (“A Handmade Life,” “Liquid, Fragile, Perishable”) Best NH Feature Documentary: “The Ride Ahead,” directed by Dan Habib and Samuel Habib, Concord

“The Ride Ahead,” directed by Dan Habib and Samuel Habib, Concord Best NH Feature Narrative: “Eephus,”(directed by Carson Lund, Nashua

“Eephus,”(directed by Carson Lund, Nashua NH Short Film of the Year (Jury Award): “109 Below,” directed by Nick Martini and filmed in New Hampshire

The NHFF is an Academy Awards qualifying festival for short films, making live action and animated shorts jury award recipients eligible to submit for Oscar consideration.

Overall New Hampshire Film Festival Awards went to:

Best Documentary Feature: “Porcelain War,” directed by Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev

“Porcelain War,” directed by Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev Best Narrative Feature: “Bob Trevino Likes It,” directed by Tracie Laymon

“Bob Trevino Likes It,” directed by Tracie Laymon Best Short Comedy: “Airbag,” directed by Timothy Leong

“Airbag,” directed by Timothy Leong Best Short Drama: “Loser,” directed by Colleen McGuinness

“Loser,” directed by Colleen McGuinness Shorts Jury Award, Documentary : “Cycles,” directed by Pisie Hochheim and Tony Oswald

: “Cycles,” directed by Pisie Hochheim and Tony Oswald Shorts Jury Award, Animatio n (Academy-Qualifying): “Tennis, Oranges,” directed by Sean Pecknold

n (Academy-Qualifying): “Tennis, Oranges,” directed by Sean Pecknold Shorts Jury Award, Live Action (Academy-Qualifying): “Bruno & Elena,” directed by Javier Hirschler

(Academy-Qualifying): “Bruno & Elena,” directed by Javier Hirschler Best Screenplay : “Unconquered: The John Hollkins Story,” written by Phillip Hollins

: “Unconquered: The John Hollkins Story,” written by Phillip Hollins Best Student Film: “ Works of Mercy,” directed by Alex Yarber

Works of Mercy,” directed by Alex Yarber Grand Jury Award, Documentary: “Mistress Dispeller,” directed by Elizabeth Lo

“Mistress Dispeller,” directed by Elizabeth Lo Grand Jury Award, Narrative: “We Strangers,” directed by Anu Valia

“We Strangers,” directed by Anu Valia Audience Choice, Documentary: “ Safe Sets – Dying to Work in the Film Industry,” directed by Paul Heinzelmann and Jonathan Schwartz

Safe Sets – Dying to Work in the Film Industry,” directed by Paul Heinzelmann and Jonathan Schwartz Audience Choice, Narrative : “Bob Trevino Likes It,” directed by Tracie Laymon

: “Bob Trevino Likes It,” directed by Tracie Laymon Van McLeod Award: Eliza Coupe, Plymouth

The festival was under new management this year, and it was the first time it had been produced at The Music Hall.

“We have enjoyed melding together the festival’s veterans of volunteers and industry professionals with ours,” Music Hall President and CEO Tina Sawtelle said. “The Music Hall recognizes what a tremendous contribution the New Hampshire Film Festival is to our community and we are excited to be given the opportunity to grow this beloved fou-day annual event.”

Also taking part were actors Alan Ruck, Judge Reinhold, John Michael Higgins and television personality Tom Bergeron.