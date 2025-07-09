State and federal investigators shut down ‘40% of known illicit massage businesses’ in NH

DOJ says it’s part of a broader effort to disrupt human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation in local communities.

CONCORD, NH — State and federal law enforcement on Wednesday night announced they have “shut down more than 40% of known illicit massage businesses” (IMBs) across the state.

The announcement came after a “targeted enforcement campaign” was launched in November 2024, according to the Department of Justice. The initiative is part of the DOJ’s broader effort to “disrupt human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation” in New Hampshire communities.

The targeted businesses—posing as legitimate massage parlors—are often fronts for organized trafficking operations, according to investigators. They are typically located near schools, daycares, restaurants, and residential areas, exploiting women who are trafficked into the country, lured by false promises, isolated, and controlled through coercion and debt. They very often don’t comply with state and local labor, health, safety, and licensing regulations and frequently require the exploited women to reside at the business even when not working.

“These are not real spas—they are hubs of organized trafficking hiding in plain sight,” said Attorney General John Formella. “They profit from the abuse of vulnerable women and have no place in our state.”

The DOJ’s multifaceted response includes the Landlord Engagement Program, a proactive effort to work with property owners to identify and shut down IMBs by terminating their leases. In collaboration with local law enforcement and national anti-trafficking nonprofit The Network, the DOJ has confirmed the closure of at least 15 IMBs located across Derry, Londonderry, Hudson, Merrimack, Manchester, Dover, Salem, and Somersworth.

No arrests were announced in the press release, which went out late Wednesday night. Also, no addresses of the businesses were listed. However, a WMUR report from May of 2025 focused on such businesses in Derry, where the police chief said they shut down six illicit massage businesses.

“In Derry, we’re taking decisive action to eliminate illicit massage businesses disguised as legitimate operations. Through coordinated efforts with law enforcement, code enforcement, our health officer, and the support of the Town Council, we’ve shut down six operations exploiting vulnerable women,” said Derry Chief of Police George R. Feole. “This is organized trafficking, not legitimate business—and we’re committed to identifying it, shutting it down, and protecting our community. We deeply appreciate the support of Attorney General Formella and his team as we work to eliminate these illegal operations.”

The Attorney General’s Office urges landlords and residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious businesses. Landlords who believe an IMB may be operating on their property are encouraged to contact NH DOJ Anti-Trafficking Hotline at 603-271-9703.

The Department is continuing to work with The Network and its local and federal law enforcement partners to identify and shutdown IMBs in the state, through the Landlord Engagement Program, regulatory enforcement, and criminal investigations. The Department stresses that its enforcement strategy targets traffickers and sex buyers, not the women being exploited.

With today’s public update and commitment to continue DOJ’s efforts, the Attorney General intends to send a clear message: illicit massage businesses are not welcome in New Hampshire, and DOJ’s ongoing efforts will make New Hampshire an inhospitable environment for this type of damaging and illegal conduct. “If you are buying sex at these businesses, you are funding human trafficking. You are part of the problem—and we will hold you accountable,” said Attorney General Formella. “If you are running one of these operations, know that our efforts will continue until every one of these businesses is shut down.”

The Department of Justice expresses its gratitude to the General Court and the Governor for the recent passage of HB 405. In addition to establishing a commission to further study the issue of human trafficking within IMBs in the state, the bill also makes it a class B felony for any person or business to knowingly permit a place under control to be used for prostitution. Class B felonies are punishable by up to 3.5 to 7 years in the State Prison and a $4,000 fine for an individual or a $100,000 fine for a business. If the offense involves a person under the age of 18 or involves the compulsion of another by force or intimidation, HB 405 increases the offense to a class A felony, which is punishable by up to 7.5 to 15 years in the State Prison and a $4,000 fine for an individual or a $100,000 fine for a business. In all, HB 405 provides an additional and potent set of tools to go after human traffickers and those who knowingly turn a blind eye to them for profit. The DOJ looks forward to participating on the commission established by HB 405 and to working with partners and stakeholders to continue and enhance efforts to shut down IMBs and disrupt human trafficking networks in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice Criminal Justice Bureau’s team of prosecutors and investigators is also grateful for the vital contributions of its law enforcement and regulatory partners whose efforts have made these ongoing operations possible. We thank the Bedford Police Department, the Bow Police Department, the Concord Police Department, the Derry Police Department, the Dover Police Department, the Exeter Police Department, the Hooksett Police Department, the Hudson Police Department, the Londonderry Police Department, the Manchester Police Department, the Merrimack Police Department, the Nashua Police Department, the Salem Police Department, and the Somersworth Police Department for their efforts and commitment to disrupting illicit activity and protecting vulnerable individuals.

Homeland Security Investigations, the New Hampshire Department of Labor, the New Hampshire State Police, the New Hampshire Human Trafficking Task Force, and The Network were cited by the DOJ for “essential roles” in this ongoing investigation.

To report suspicious activity or request support, please contact the NH DOJ Anti-Trafficking Hotline: 603-271-9703.