March 22: State budget hearing coming to Manchester Public Library

Manchester Public Library. File photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Democratic lawmakers have been invited to a local listening session on the state budget this Saturday March 22 at the Manchester Public Library’s auditorium.

The event, taking place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., was created to allow New Hampshire residents a chance to share their opinions and questions on the state budget.

More information on Governor Ayotte’s proposed biennial state budget can be found in an analysis here from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, and another here from the National Association of State Budget Officers. Proposed line items on the preliminary budget can be found at the New Hampshire Department of Administrative Services website.