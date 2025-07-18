    State closes Bicentennial Drive liquor store, seeks new location in North End

    Byline:
    , ,
    Liquor store on Bicentennial Drive has closed due to frequent maintenance issues.

    MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) has ceased operations of its NH Liquor & Wine Outlet located at 1100 Bicentennial Drive at North Side Plaza in Manchester (Store #33). Citing significant and ongoing maintenance issue caused by a fire sprinkler system, the NHLC is actively exploring new locations in Manchester’s North End.

    Customers are encouraged to visit the following nearby NH Liquor & Wine Outlets:

    • 68 Elm Street, Manchester (Store #10)
    • 850 Gold Street, Manchester (Store #31)
    • I-93 North & South Hooksett Rest Area (North – Store #66 and South – Store #67)
    • 9 Leavy Drive, Bedford (Store #55)
    • 605 Mast Road, Goffstown (Store #58)

    Please visit www.liquorandwineoutlets.com for further updates.

    NH Liquor & Wine Outlet logos, product and Outlet images are available at: https://www.liquorandwineoutlets.com/About-Us/Media-Resources

    Visit www.LiquorandWineOutlets.com to locate an Outlet, search for product availability, learn about monthly sales, review wine-tasting schedules, and sign up to receive significant savings with monthly Email Extras.

    Header photo by Stonewall Photography 