State closes Bicentennial Drive liquor store, seeks new location in North End

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) has ceased operations of its NH Liquor & Wine Outlet located at 1100 Bicentennial Drive at North Side Plaza in Manchester (Store #33). Citing significant and ongoing maintenance issue caused by a fire sprinkler system, the NHLC is actively exploring new locations in Manchester’s North End.
Customers are encouraged to visit the following nearby NH Liquor & Wine Outlets:
- 68 Elm Street, Manchester (Store #10)
- 850 Gold Street, Manchester (Store #31)
- I-93 North & South Hooksett Rest Area (North – Store #66 and South – Store #67)
- 9 Leavy Drive, Bedford (Store #55)
- 605 Mast Road, Goffstown (Store #58)
