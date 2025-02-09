State Girls: West’s Lauder repeats as D2 long jump champ

PLYMOUTH, NH — West High’s Eshaya Lauder put on a show Saturday, repeating as Division 2 long jump champion at the NHIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Plymouth State.

Lauder, a senior, blew away the field with a best leap of 18-02.00, setting a new Division 2 meet record in the process.

Her closest challenger, Avery Baumgardt, was more than two feet back at 16-01.25.

In fact, Lauder’s jump bettered D1 champion Ella Goulas of Concord by 5.25 inches.

Lauder nearly pulled off a double, clearing 4-10 to place second in the high jump to Sanborn’s Hanna Tomany (5-0).

The 18 points Lauder scored were enough to place West 8th as a team. Oyster River took the D2 crown with 80 points.

junior Angela Censeca placed third in the long jump at the Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships at Plymouth State. Her best leap was 17-06.00.

Central placed 8th in Division 1 with 14 points. Bedford took the team title with 72.

Junior Angela Cenesca was responsible for all 14 points for Central. She placed second in the 300m in 41.75. She finished just 11 hundredths of a second behind winner Anika Scott of Bedford.

Cenesca also placed third in the long jump with a best leap of 17-06.00.

Senior Hannah Rodriguez represented Memorial High at the D1 Meet. She placed seventh in the long jump with a best leap of 16-03.50. She placed 10th in the 55m.