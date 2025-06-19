State leaders voice opposition to clause in proposed state budget capping Manchester School District aid

File photo.

CONCORD, N.H. – As the New Hampshire General Court concludes its Committee of Conference work on the state’s biennial budget, state leaders have voiced their opposition to language with the budget’s enabling legislation that would cap state aid to Manchester’s schools.

In HB 2, the legislation approving state fees, funds, revenues and expenditures over the next two years, Section 235 would amend New Hampshire Revised Statute Annotated Chapter 198:40-g, capping the average daily median residency or ADMR of a school district at 5,000 students, with school districts larger that amount receiving a separate formula under the state’s adequacy aid process.

In recent Manchester Board of School Committee meetings, it has been noted that Manchester, which has an ADMR over 5,000; could potentially lose approximately $10 million in state aid should this language be in the finalized bill.

On Wednesday, New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte opposed this language within the bill.

“A drastic cut in funding for Manchester schools hurts students and teachers and undercuts our future. I urge the Legislature to reverse this cut so we can deliver a best-in-class education to children in Manchester and continue to return historic levels of education funding to the local level,” she said.

The language also received opposition from New Hampshire Executive Councilor John Stephen and Manchester May Jay Ruais.

“The City of Manchester should not be the whipping child for lawmakers who need to find ways to balance the state budget. While I recognize that difficult choices need to be made, last minute changes that adversely affect the City need to be reconsidered and allow Mayor Ruais and the Board of School Committee more time to properly plan ahead to avoid drastic increases in property taxes on Manchester residents,” said Stephen. “I urge lawmakers to rethink this proposal and find other ways to put the final pieces of the biennial budget together that benefit Manchester residents and Granite Staters overall.”

“I appreciate the difficult nature of this budget cycle and respect the challenging decisions that must be made during this process. I urge the Legislature to pursue an alternative path forward that prevents a significant $10.2 million cut that will detrimentally impact Manchester’s students, and our city,” said Ruais. “Now is the time for thoughtful, united action, and I thank Governor Ayotte for her leadership and advocacy on behalf of Manchester.”

More information on the proposed state budget can be found here on the Office of the Legislative Budget Assistant page on the General Court’s website.