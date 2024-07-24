UPDATE: Pedestrian struck on I-293

View of highway in the aftermath of an accident on I-293 involving a pedestrian, who suffered life-threatening injuries. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire State Police are investigating a pedestrian accident on I-293 North in Manchester.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday July 24 Troopers from the Troop B barracks received multiple reports of a person who was hit by a vehicle on I-293 northbound near mile marker 6.6 in Manchester. The adult male was transported to an area hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates the adult male entered the travel portion of the roadway for unknown reasons and was struck by a Ford E-350 SD work van. The driver of the involved Ford remained on the scene and is fully cooperating with the State Police.

At this time, the identity of the adult male is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Manchester Fire Department and American Medical Response, as well as by members of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. Lane closures impacted northbound traffic for approximately two hours. All lanes were reopened by 8:20 a.m.

All aspects of the crash continue to be investigated.

Publisher’s note: This story has been edited to correct an earlier version that contained a reporting error.