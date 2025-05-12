State police launch investigation after body pulled from Merrimack River in Hooksett

File Photo

HOOKSETT, NH – The New Hampshire State Police is investigating after a body was recovered from the Merrimack River Monday evening. There are no known threats to the public at this time in connection to this incident.

At 6:14 p.m., on Monday, May 12, 2025, State Troopers assigned to the Troop D barracks responded to a report that a person was found deceased in the Merrimack River in Hooksett.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending an autopsy and notification of next of kin. No additional information is available at this time.

Troopers were assisted by members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the Hooksett Police Department, and the Hooksett Fire Rescue Department. Anyone with information that may assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Micah Jones at [email protected].