State police pursuit from Concord to Manchester ends with 4 arrests

Four people were arrested – including the driver of this car – following a pursuit by State Police that ended on the West Side of Manchester.

CONCORD, NH – Four people were taken into custody following a pursuit that began in Concord and ended in Manchester.

At 11:36 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2024, a State Trooper from the New Hampshire State Police Troop D barracks attempted to stop a 2011 Subaru Outback on Hall Street in Concord. The driver of the Subaru refused to stop and drove off.

The driver continued southbound on Route 3A into Bow and eventually traveled toward the center of town. Additional Troopers responded and were able to successfully deploy a controlled tire deflation device on Robinson Road, deflating two of the vehicle’s tires. However, the operator of the Subaru continued to drive, despite having two flat tires, toward Dunbarton.

Troopers from the Troop B barracks were able to intercept the vehicle as it crossed into Goffstown and a tire deflation device was deployed again. Though a third tire was deflated, the driver still refused to stop and continued to operate erratically toward Manchester and Interstate 293.

The driver of the Subaru ultimately stopped on S. Main St. in Manchester, where Troopers took the driver and three passengers into custody.

The driver of the Subaru has been identified as Michael Gruette, 46, of Center Barnstead. Gruette is charged with reckless driving, disobeying an officer, multiple counts of reckless conduct, and operating after suspension; and was found to have additional warrants out of Concord. Gruette’s three passengers also had warrants for their arrest.

[Editor’s note: The names of the three others were not provided by state police.]

Anyone with information regarding the pursuit is asked to contact Trooper Joshua Farmer at (603) 223-4381 or Joshua.A.Farmer@dos.nh.gov