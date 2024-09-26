State Street neighbors gather for traffic calming brainstorm

Christine Fajardo on Sept. 25, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – What does it take to get drivers to slow down in residential areas? That’s the question one Manchester neighborhood wanted to figure out on Wednesday night.

In a meeting at Weston Elementary School, residents of the State Streets neighborhood were invited to discuss ideas on how to increase traffic safety in their area, which is roughly bounded by the Bridge Street extension, Hanover Street, Derryfield Country Club and I-93 to its north, south, west and east respectively, making the far eastern portion of Ward 4.

Traffic studies conducted in September 2024 indicated average speeds of 35.3 mph over 8,160 trips on Bridge Street extension, 23.7 mph over 1,846 trips on Rhode Island Avenue, 31 mph over 7,261 trips on Page Street and 25.1 mph over 4,088 trips on Maryland Avenue. The speed limit in the area is 30 mph and people living in the neighborhood believe that the narrowness and lack of sidewalks in the area make the reported speeds feel like cars are going much faster.

Residents at the meeting reported that they frequently see motorists speeding through their neighborhoods on their way between Hanover Street and Bridge Street extension, leading to constant frustration from safety concerns. Ward 4 Alderwoman Christine Fajardo noted the frequency of those concerns and felt that it was time for residents of the neighborhood to gather and brainstorm on solutions.

The state street neighborhood. Weston Elementary is between Hanover, Briar, Michigan and Beaver.

Although Wednesday was not the first time Fajardo had heard of discussions on what to do, having talked with individual neighbors, the Manchester Department of Public Works and the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester School District, Wednesday did mark the first time she was aware of that all of those stakeholders had come together in search of a way to address the problem.

There were certainly plenty of ideas to go around. Stop signs were recommended on certain streets, but it was noted that the U.S. Manual on Uniform Traffic Devices recommended not using stop signs for speed control. Some folks wanted speed bumps or larger forms of speed bumps known as speed tables, although this idea would also slow down ambulances, fire trucks and snow plow drivers. Temporary speed bumps were a concept, with their removal during winter months for the plows, although there were concerns that those temporary speed bumps could be stolen. Some residents even joked about putting toll booths at the entrance to their neighborhood to dissuade the speeders. Cameras on publicly-owned signs to track the speeders is illegal in New Hampshire and privately owned cameras may not be enough to provide evidence of infractions. Perhaps the most promising option appeared to be police traffic enforcement, although Manchester Police Department Lieutenant Gregory DiTullio said that given the limited number of officers in the traffic division, residents would have to help police find speeding hot spots so they could maximize resources.

Despite the lack of a consensus, Fajardo felt that the event was a success given the fact that the neighbors could meet and share their grievances while also feeling that the problem could be eventually solved through collective action.

“I’m really pleased that the neighbors got to hear from one another and learn about each other’s challenges based on where they live within a particular area of the neighborhood and for members of city departments to help provide information,” she said.

Brian Beaupre, a resident of Rhode Island Avenue, agreed that the evening was productive and that further action was needed.

“I think there was a lot of positive discussion and good ideas. I don’t think there is one solution, but when the community can get together, I think progress can be made,” he said. “In the end, there may be various solutions in various parts of the neighborhood, but we need to work on this. There are good days and bad days when it comes to cars speeding, but on the bad days it can feel like if you’re walking down the street, you can get hit if you don’t get out of the road.”

Fajardo said she would follow up with experts in city government to provide potential solution, but noted that the ultimate decision belongs with the people that live in the state streets.

“No matter what happens, I can guarantee that there will be no unilateral decision,” she said. “It’s definitely got to be whatever the community wants for their neighborhood.”

Any residents noticing particular times of day when speeders are frequent and are willing to lend their driveway to the police department’s radar detection efforts can contact Lt. DiTullio at 603-792-5430 or email gditulli@manchesternh.gov

Fajardo has a poll open to residents of the neighborhood. Anyone interested in participating can email her at cfajardo@manchesternh.gov