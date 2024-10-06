Stay Work Play announces winners of the 2024 Rising Stars Awards

MANCHESTER, NH – Stay Work Play NH is excited to announce the 2024 Rising Stars Award Winners, who will be recognized on October 17 at the Currier Museum of Art. This annual event honors the young leaders, innovators, and organizations shaping New Hampshire’s future. It celebrates those committed to ensuring the Granite State remains a vibrant place for young people to live, work, and succeed.

“This year’s honorees embody the passion and innovation driving New Hampshire forward,” said Corinne Benfield, executive director of Stay Work Play. “From trailblazing entrepreneurs and student advocates to community leaders and a major employer advancing bold retention strategies, their stories reflect the best of the Granite State. These individuals and companies are helping to create a future where young people want to – and can -thrive. We are thrilled to celebrate their contributions.”

The event will gather community members, business leaders, and remarkable individuals for an evening of networking and recognition. Attendees will also have the chance to meet the organization’s new executive director and learn more about Stay Work Play’s vision for retaining and attracting young talent to the state.

This year’s award ceremony will highlight the dynamic work of young people and forward-thinking employers who are making a lasting impact on their communities. Tickets are available now, offering the public a unique opportunity to join in celebrating New Hampshire’s brightest rising stars.

2024 Rising Stars Award Winners:

Morgan Summerton Kathryn Langille Ophelia Burnett Jozimar Matimano Michael Turcotte Cordan James Haveron

High School Student of the Year

Morgan Summerton – Recognized for her advocacy for legislative changes that would allow for a disability notice on driver’s licenses, ensuring better interactions and outcomes for those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. Her exceptional leadership, community service, and academic achievements at the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains and Sunapee Middle High School set her apart as a Rising Star in NH.

College Student of the Year

Kathryn Langille – Honored for her demonstrated commitment to social justice, equity, and community empowerment at Saint Anselm College. Through her role at the Meelia Center for Community Engagement, she mentors high school students in the Access Academy, an after-school program for underserved students, where she also supports her peers in fostering civic identity.

Young Person of the Year

Ophelia Burnett – Celebrated for her significant impact and her unwavering commitment to social justice and advocacy in New Hampshire. Currently serving as the Healing Justice Program Associate at the American Friends Service Committee, Ophelia uses her personal experiences to fuel her passion for creating a more equitable legal system.

Artist of the Year

Jozimar Matimano – Awarded for outstanding contributions to the arts, inspiring others with his creative talent and vision. A gifted artist and refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, his evocative work captures the human spirit which he channels through his lived experiences as a refugee, creating powerful, large-scale pieces that tell poignant stories of migration, identity, and resilience.

Entrepreneur of the Year

Michael Turcotte – Recognized for being the visionary behind Turn Cycle Solutions (TCS), and for his exceptional leadership, relentless determination, and significant contributions to New Hampshire’s business landscape.

Changemaker of the Year

Cordan James Haveron – Honored for his significant contributions to the New Hampshire community as a mentor to countless young people, providing them with positive male role models and using evidence-based practices to address the challenges they face. His work with the Manchester Police Athletic League and juvenile probation programs has helped reduce crime and delinquency while fostering mental, physical, and spiritual well-being in the state’s youth.

Coolest Employer for Young People

Dartmouth Health – Awarded for its commitment to fostering a dynamic and innovative workplace that empowers early-career professionals. With over 10,700 employees in New Hampshire and more than 14,000 across its broader network, Dartmouth Health provides young professionals with opportunities to thrive in a fast-paced, impactful healthcare environment that spans both rural and urban communities.

Learn more about these remarkable honorees at the 2024 Rising Stars Awards.

Event Details:

Date: October 17, 2024

October 17, 2024 Time: Doors open at 5:30 PM, program begins at 6:45 PM

Doors open at 5:30 PM, program begins at 6:45 PM Location: Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash Street, Manchester, NH 03104

Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash Street, Manchester, NH 03104 Tickets: $50 – Available now

Celebrating Sponsors and Partners

The success of the 2024 Rising Stars Awards would not be possible without the generous support of Stay Work Play sponsors and partners. We extend our deepest thanks to the following organizations for their continued commitment to Stay Work Play’s mission:

Their support allows us to continue celebrating and amplifying the voices of young leaders across New Hampshire.

About Stay Work Play

Stay Work Play New Hampshire is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is “to attract and retain more young people in New Hampshire.”