Stefany Shaheen, on entering 1st Congressional District race: ‘I’ve got a record of never, ever giving up’

Stefany Shaheen

PORTSMOUTH, NH – Stefany Shaheen, a health care advocate and entrepreneur – and daughter of retiring U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen – announced on Wednesday she will be a candidate for Congress in New Hampshire’s First District, vowing to stand up for New Hampshire families against the assault on their health care by Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Republicans in Congress.

Above: Stefany Shaheen for Congress Promotional campaign video via YouTube.

“For 15 years I’ve been a fierce fighter for medical research and innovation in health care to help people like my daughter, Elle, battling chronic, life-threatening diseases, like diabetes. So, when I see Donald Trump crushing medical research and slashing health care for kids, seniors and veterans to give tax breaks to billionaires and corporations, I have to fight back. That’s why I’m running for Congress,” said Shaheen. “No one fights harder than a mom for her kids, and that’s how I will fight for your family too. I’ll never give up.”

She is mother of four children, including eldest daughter, Elle, who was 8 years old when she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The disease’s relentless demands moved Shaheen to co-found Good Measures, a small business that provides clinical and nutritional support to people living with chronic conditions. Stefany is a named inventor on the company’s patents in the United States and internationally.

She also wrote a book about her family’s journey, Elle & Coach, which became a New York Times best seller.

Now, Shaheen, as Chief Strategy Officer for Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI) is part of a ground-breaking biotech initiative in Manchester’s historic millyard, advancing biomanufacturing and developing regenerative treatments for some of the toughest health problems – from treating injured war fighters to diabetes, lung disease, and more.

Shaheen’s public service started close to home. In 2013, she was elected to serve on the Portsmouth City Council, where she helped tackle a parking shortage that was threatening local businesses. When PFAS contamination was discovered in the local water supply, she helped to ensure screening for those exposed to the dangerous forever chemicals and served on the Community Taskforce providing oversight of the clean-up. As Chair of the Portsmouth Police Commission, she advocated for resources to protect public safety.

This week, Stefany Shaheen will be traveling across the district to talk with people about their most pressing concerns, and share with them her fight and determination to make a difference for every family in the First Congressional District. For more information about Stefany Shaheen and her people-first campaign visit StefanyShaheen.com.