Strong show of public support at City Hall for coffee shop facing eminent domain

Constituents fill the halls of the Aldermanic Chambers Tuesday Night. Photo/Amara Phelps

MANCHESTER, NH – Citizens assembled inside the aldermanic chambers at City Hall on Oct. 15 during last week’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in support of local family-operated small business, Eighty Eight Coffee Company, which faces potential closure over eminent domain for an upcoming sewer development.

City officials have emphasized the importance of the upcoming Cemetery Brook Drain Tunnel project for the city’s growing infrastructure needs, a sentiment echoed by many of the constituents filling the halls of the Aldermanic chambers Tuesday night. The current system, much of which is laid with historic and outdated pipe from the early 20th century, is unsustainable to the modern flow of sewage waste the city intakes as it combines with stormwater, often causing overflows and super size puddles across Queen City Ave and other areas of the city.

A city-produced video detailing the Cemetery Brook Drain Tunnel Project.

The experiences of the family-owned and operated small business throughout this necessary project, alongside their decades-long history in Manchester, has resonated with many in the community, who took to social media in recent weeks to organize efforts circulating media coverage and rallying growing support for the family. Community leader and NH State Representative Alissandra Murray paved the way for patrons to spread information and facts via infographics of “frequently asked questions” regarding the project and the business’ fate.

Her actions helped rally community members who attended the meeting, many of which spoke during public comment, which lasted over an hour with the overwhelming majority of those who took to the microphone being from the group of 22 constituents who had the opportunity to speak on behalf of Eighty Eight Coffee. Among them, brothers and co-owners Marc Lee and Corey ‘Bo’ Tong both spoke of the importance and significance of their business and disappointment with proceedings before the board.

Owner Marc Lee gives a statement before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Photo/Screenshot

Owner Marc Lee was among the first to address the room.

“My family has resided in Manchester for a very long time; 32 years. My parents purchased property here in 1992 with the dreams of success, security and safety for their five children who have roots here.” He says that through years of hard work, their parents were able to purchase the property at 124 Queen City Ave which is now Eighty Eight. “They did everything for family.” He and his brother, alongside his sister in law Natalia, took over with their vision for the space nine years ago. Marc says that the family weren’t provided with viable options to re-home their business or to honor what they had. “Anyone put in our position would realize that. When you own a family legacy, who in their right mind would want to rent a location?”

Information publicly shared by the family shows that the Economic Development department’s efforts to assist them with finding a new location for the business included leasing options, where the three business owners agree rising costs would kill the coffee shop as it does many; even if they were able to complete the process of relocating. Corey expressed that while they did appreciate efforts from the department to produce options, including the prospective Queen City Center set for 215 Canal St, they simply wouldn’t be feasible for the survival of the shop.

“When you run a business, you mitigate risk. A lease is a giant risk. I can guarantee you we would not have survived if we were under a lease, especially after the pandemic,” Lee said. Similar sentiments were provided by many who spoke over the night, with one unnamed constituent even proposing that board members should “walk a mile in their shoes,” taking unpaid leave from their positions to endeavor on the quest to find a suitable location for the shop, as their choices implied that is what the family should do.

Owner Corey Tong gives an emotional statement before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, comforted by wife Natalia Umpierrez-Tong. Photo/Screenshot

Many expressed that the outcome of the city’s course of action regarding compensation and help for the family during this project will be a mark of character for the city and government, with constituent Christopher Watt stating that situations like these are “decisions about the values that define us a community.” Constituents made it clear that the outcome of the matter would be under close examination by watchful eyes, beyond even just those present in the chambers that evening.

Ward 3 resident Stephen Denis highlighted the negative attention news of the eminent domain issue has circulated within the community, where the story has now even been featured in a Friday night segment on CBS Boston. “The price of public image: I know some people in certain corners of this city are obsessed with Manchester’s public perception. What kind of price can be put on the damage to the city’s reputation for working with small businesses? What’s a better PR effort than the city helping a displaced business find a new home? Think of the headlines!” Eighty Eight’s owners were clearly touched by the depth and thoughtfulness of the statements provided by the community. Speaking of Denis’ well prepared words, co-owner Natalia Umpierrez-Tong beamed. “He doesn’t even drink coffee!”

Residents filled the aldermanic chambers on Oct. 15, many there in support of Eighty Eight Coffee Co., which is facing closure due to eminent domain. Photo/Screenshot

Closing his statement before the board, owner Marc Lee thanked the community filling the chambers and watching online for their heartfelt support during this time. The family alongside many of those who spoke throughout the night were passionate and emotional about the cause, with owner Corey Tong breaking into tears during his statement, comforted by wife Natalia. Tong reflected on the effects the grueling process of fighting to save the business had on both their revamped new beginnings and the livelihood of his family.

“We had to get a lawyer. Wouldn’t you? The business plan instantly went on defense instead of offense; we cut our paychecks in half. Very little money went back into the business so as to afford an attorney. That was tough, as this business supports three generations. Eighty Eight Coffee never really got the start it deserved.” Visions and prospects for the rebranded shop seemed both big and promising. “We planned on selling coffee wholesale, expanding hours, hiring employees. All of that changed when we got the eminent domain news.”

Friend and former staff member Nix Toli shared their heartful history with the family, as both a friend and prior employee of the company. They commended the family’s resiliency to stead the business through the pandemic and the great uncertainty it presented to many entrepreneurs.

“Every day, they showed up to remain a constant in their community, despite everything changing constantly,” said Nix, sharing that the shop, at the time still the Local Moose, was the site of their first date with their former partner, as well as their shared place of work. When their partner died suddenly in 2022, the family and the coffee shop was the first place Nix turned. “The day after, I showed up at the cafe in tears, and Natalia hugged me as I told her what happened. She cried with me, and the days and weeks after this family and their cafe became a constant thing in my life when nothing else was.”

Stories and statement’s from Tuesday’s meeting like Nix’s, alongside the impressive and overwhelming outpouring of support from customers and neighbors witnessed at the shop in recent days with length lines of customers both old and new, stand testament to the beloved space Eighty Eight Coffee Company holds in the hearts of many in and around Manchester. Even as their potential time passes each day while the family remains in negotiations with city government over relocation appraisals, the shop remains a vibrant and lively hub of social interaction and caffeination five days a week; arguably the busiest it has ever been. Marc, Natalia and Corey haven’t sacrificed the same personable, refined and kindhearted service they have always been known for; serving up smiles and conversation with each cup of house roasted coffee and homemade toast. This feeling of warm spirit has, from the words of the community who rose to speak for them in their hour of need, always been the core of what made Eighty Eight special. Nix Toli recognizes the important heart that connections with small businesses like this in our communities bring to the tapestry of our cities, alongside our daily lives. “Some days I would show up crying, unable to order, and they would make my coffee for me that I drank everyday, an order everyone there had memorized. Losing a business with a family that cares this much about their employees and customers, as well as their community and other local businesses, is a true disservice to Manchester as a whole.”

Eighty Eight Coffee Company shared on social media this week that time may be running out to enjoy your favorite treats and caffeinated delights. While the family is in negotiations with the city regarding a potential deal to cover costs of moving to a suitable location, communications about the future of the Cemetery Brook Drain Tunnel project suggest that the business will be forced to potentially close their doors as soon as November.

Marc, Corey and Natalia say they are thankful for the support and welcome familiar faces and friendly strangers alike to indulge in a cup of coffee while they still have the opportunity to do so. Eighty Eight Coffee Company is open Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 124 Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH.