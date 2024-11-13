Students rockin’ the trades: Community College System scores $75,000 Metallica Scholars grant

Welding students from Manchester Community College are too busy learning a trade to play air guitar. Metallica Scholars Initiative supports students developing trade skills at New Hampshire’s seven community colleges.

MANCHESTER, NH – The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) was recognized as the first institution in the Granite State to receive grant funding for the Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI) through All Within My Hands (AWMH), Metallica’s foundation. The non-profit is a philanthropic organization created by the members and management of the legendary band Metallica. CCSNH was awarded $75,000 to support students developing trade skills at New Hampshire’s seven community colleges. The 2024 grants represent the sixth year that MSI has provided this funding nationally and, with CCSNH joining 18 new colleges on the roster of MSI community colleges nationwide, the largest expansion of MSI and its largest grant to date.

In New Hampshire, The Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges administered the grant and awarded 224 students with $50,575 of financial assistance to date to offset the cost of specialized equipment, materials, protective gear, or other degree-specific equipment. Students receiving assistance ranged in majors from health sciences and services to hospitality and culinary, industry and transportation and STEM/advanced manufacturing.

“We share the Metallica Scholars Initiative’s recognition of the critical role that people with technical and trade skills play in our society. We are grateful to be receiving this funding to assist students with financial barriers and we hope to encourage more students to enter these fields, as well as highlight the major role and impact they have within all our communities and our nation,” said Shannon Reid, Executive Director of Government Affairs and Communications for CCSNH.

Through its more than 200 degree and certificate programs and ApprenticeshipNH, a workforce program of CCSNH, New Hampshire’s community colleges play a lead role in encouraging, educating and training individuals to fill key skilled trade positions across the Granite State. Reid said that the grant will help students pay for specialized equipment or materials in programs such as automotive technology, fire science, HVAC, nursing, and welding.

Launched in 2019 by All Within My Hands in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), MSI began with ten colleges and primarily manufacturing programs. With steady development by creative and dedicated leadership, MSI offers diverse workforce opportunities for students interested in gaining the skills and training necessary to find meaningful and well-paying careers. Additional curricula will include construction, health care, and engineering, contributing to 30 fields of study offered within the Initiative. To date, AWMH has invested over $10.5M in the American workforce, reaffirming a commitment to career and technical education at the local level.

James “Papa Het” Hetfield, Metallica’s lead vocalist and guitarist, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative’s growth: “When we launched the Metallica Scholars Initiative, it really spoke to me. A collective goal of breaking the stigma of trade skills. Trade skills are vital to society, and what’s even more important is to support the many folks who are trying to create a career by learning and using these skills. I am so proud – we all are – to see how this program is changing lives by providing much-needed resources to empower students, and it’s great that we’re able to make our biggest grant yet to support these students and the future workforce. We are reaching even further for year six of the Metallica Scholars Initiative. This year, our program will be in 60 schools in all 50 states! All thanks to your support.”

“I am happy to congratulate the newest Metallica Scholarship Initiative colleges. The sustained investment in workforce education by the All Within My Hands Foundation has benefitted thousands of community college students,” said Walter G. Bumphus, president and CEO of AACC. “This work helps to advance skills education and the nation’s workforce pipeline. We are honored to continue this partnership to provide critical resources that eliminate barriers for students to participate in skills education programs that lead to family-sustaining wage careers.”

By the end of year six, MSI estimates that it will have helped more than 8,000 students with a wide range of backgrounds and ages gain skills to assist in finding meaningful jobs and careers. Metallica Scholars are often considered non-traditional students, as many have families they support or are the first in their families to pursue a college education. AWMH and AACC aim to connect students to skill-building opportunities and bridge the talent needs of the American workforce, all while utilizing the community college system, which is the most affordable, flexible, and industry-relevant applied-learning training provider in the country.

“Metallica, through their foundation, is changing how people view and engage with the trades in this country, and it is working,” stated Peter Delgrosso, executive director of All Within My Hands. “Metallica Scholars are diverse, motivated, and ambitious, and we are here to help them reach their goals. I am so proud and honored to be able to announce entrance into all 50 states as this is a significant milestone for not only our foundation but the incredible community we have helped foster and connect.”

For a complete list of all 60 colleges currently supported by AWMH, visit allwithinmyhands.org/metallica-scholars.

