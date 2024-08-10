Submit your questions: Local media partners join forces to hold candidate forums for NH voters

The Granite State News Collaborative partners will hold a series of forums with gubernatorial and congressional candidates this fall to explore in-depth the issues that directly affect New Hampshire voters and we’re fielding your questions now.

Each forum will be co-hosted by a rotating crew of journalists from local newsrooms across New Hampshire.

Forums will be open to the public and broadcast on NHPR and livestreamed. News articles covering the forum will be produced by local news partners and available through Granite State News Collaborative partner outlets.

Conversations with the candidates will likely touch on the economy, health care, education, climate change, immigration and foreign policy. New Hampshire voters are also encouraged to submit their questions for the candidates in advance.

Got questions? The Granite State News Collaborative is collecting questions here.

“This is truly a team effort,” said Melanie Plenda, Executive Director of The Granite State News Collaborative. “ I think it shows our collective commitment to work together to make sure our communities have the information they need.”

Collaborative partners participating in this effort include:

Berlin Sun

Business NH Magazine

Concord Monitor

Conway Daily Sun

Keene Sentinel

Laconia Daily Sun

Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

Manchester Ink Link

Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication

Nashua Telegraph

NH Business Review

NHPBS

NH Public Radio

Seacoast Media (Fosters; Portsmouth Herald)

Community Partners include

Citizens Count

NH Bulletin

FORUM REGISTRATION

GENERAL PUBLIC: All forums are free, but registration is required and seating is limited. A specific registration link will be available before each forum.

MEDIA: All forums are open to the media. A media room will be available onsite at NHPR with a livestream of the broadcast.

About the Granite State News Collaborative

The Granite State News Collaborative is a nonprofit collective of more than 20 local media, education and community partners working together to produce and share news stories on the issues that most impact our state.

The hope is that together we can provide more information to more communities across New Hampshire than we could individually. To learn more, visit collaborativenh.org.