Sunapee Shade and Blind welcomes Shawn Nichols as President

Shawn Nichols

Former Bull Moose CEO begins new chapter for New London-based custom window treatment experts.

NEW LONDON, NH – Sunapee Shade and Blind, a trusted provider of custom window treatment solutions across New England, has tapped retail veteran Shawn Nichols as its President, to guide the company into its next chapter.

Nichols brings more than 20 years of retail industry experience to the position, most recently as Chief Executive Officer and President of Bull Moose, the Portland, Maine-based entertainment company.

“Shawn brings a wealth of leadership and business development experience to our team,” said Preston King, who with over 25 years in the industry, co-founded Sunapee Shade and Blind with his wife Christine in 2015. Preston and Christine plan to relocate to Florida to be closer to family. “As Sunapee heads into the next decade, Shawn is well positioned to lead the company into a new era of growth.”

During his tenure at Bull Moose, Nichols led the company through a period of significant change, as it transitioned into a 100% employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP, relocated stores, and added a new location in Plaistow, New Hampshire. Before joining Bull Moose, Nichols served as Director of Retail Operations for Goodwill Northern New England, and spent more than 25 years in management positions at some of the nation’s largest retailers, including Starbucks, Staples, Walmart, and Sears. A native of Maine, Nichols graduated from the University of Maine at Presque Isle with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science.

Sunapee Shade and Blind has built a reputation for quality service across New Hampshire, Southern Maine, and Vermont over the past decade. As he steps into this leadership role, Nichols will work to strengthen the company’s relationships with its base of residential customers throughout the region, and build strategic partnerships with key industry stakeholders.

He noted that the market for custom shades is poised to grow as homeowners look for accessible, but impactful home improvements that elevate the decor while producing sizable energy savings.

“There is a great opportunity to partner with builders, contractors, and realtors to find cost-effective and stunning solutions for energy efficiency, privacy, and attractive window treatment options,” Nichols said. “I look forward to leading the company into this next chapter.”

About Sunapee Shade and Blind Sunapee Shade and Blind is a full-service, family-owned and operated, custom window treatment dealer founded by Preston and Christine King more than a decade ago. The company offers home consultation and professional installation, and a selection from a wide range of brands such as Alta (owned by Hunter Douglas), Graber, Carole, Horizons, and RM Coco. Learn more about the company at sunapeeshade.com.