Sunday’s weather: Another sunny and warm one, high of 88

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast

Sunday’s Weather



Mostly sunny, quite warm, and pleasant. High of 88 degrees.

5-Day Forecast July 28-Aug. 1

Today: Mostly sunny, very warm, and comfortable. High 88 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some clouds and turning more humid with a few showers late. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and humid conditions with a brief shower possible. High 76 (feel like 79) Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds & humid with a few showers. Low 67 Winds: S 5-10 mph Tuesday: Some sun & humid with a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. High 89 (feel like 92) Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with humidity; expect some late-night showers and drizzle. Low 69 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday (the last day of July): Some sun, very warm, and muggy with spot afternoon thundershowers. High 86 (feel like 93) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Warm & muggy. Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Some sun, hot, and muggy. High 90 (feel like 96)

Thursday night: Some clouds and muggy. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Thursday, marking the beginning of August, could herald the onset of our third heat wave, with temperatures anticipated to surpass 90 degrees, persisting into the first complete week of August.



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be sunny, followed by summits weaving in and out of clouds. Expect highs in the lower 70s, except for mid-60s temperatures at elevations above 5000 feet. Winds will be light and variable.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be mostly sunny, followed by periods of clouds. Expect highs in the mid-70s with light and variable winds.



Hit the Beach

Weather : Mostly sunny. UV Index: Very high.

: Mostly sunny. UV Index: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None

: None High Temperature : In the lower 70s. Winds: Northeast winds around 10 mph.

: In the lower 70s. Winds: Northeast winds around 10 mph. Water Temperature: 61 degrees.

61 degrees. Surf Height : Around 5 feet.

: Around 5 feet. Rip Tide Current Risk : Moderate. A moderate risk of rip currents suggests that anyone intending to enter the surf should first consult with local beach patrols. It’s crucial to swim near a lifeguard, never by yourself or during nighttime. Always bring a flotation device when in the water.

: Moderate. A moderate risk of rip currents suggests that anyone intending to enter the surf should first consult with local beach patrols. It’s crucial to swim near a lifeguard, never by yourself or during nighttime. Always bring a flotation device when in the water. Tides Hampton: Low tide at 0.1 feet (MLLW) will occur at 11:51 AM, followed by a high tide of 9.4 feet (MLLW) at 5:56 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Winds from the southwest at about 5 mph will shift to the southeast later in the afternoon. Expect waves under 1 foot, with patchy fog in the morning giving way to sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s, with no thunderstorms expected during this period. The water temperature will be 74 degrees.

