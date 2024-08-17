Sunday’s weather: Cloudy and humid, high of 80

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

The weather today is looking a bit cloudy and humid, with a high of around 80 degrees, but it might feel more like 83.

Weather Alerts

Please note the following advisory, which will remain in effect until 8 p.m. tonight:

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

* WHAT: Significant breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet and perilous rip currents.

* WHERE: Coastal areas of York County in Maine, and Rockingham County in New Hampshire.

* WHEN: Effective until 8 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS: Hazardous conditions for swimming and surfing, with potential for localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Individuals who are not experienced swimmers should refrain from entering the water due to the dangerous surf conditions.

Anatomy of a rip current/NOAA

5-Day Forecast Aug. 18-Aug. 22

Today: Cloudy and humid. High 80 (feel like 83) Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid with some rain showers. Low 64 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with rain likely (.50″). High 74 (feel like 78) Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Some clouds and humid with some showers. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and less humid with a few showers. High 71 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Some sun & nice. High 72 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds & cool. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 75 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

From Wednesday through to the following weekend, the weather will be dry and pleasant.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured with a possibility of showers. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees, except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Expect south winds at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Peaks appearing and disappearing through the clouds, with a possibility of morning showers. Expect highs in the mid-60s. South winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers.

: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. UV Index : Low.

: Low. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the lower 70s.

: In the lower 70s. Winds : Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Water Temperature : 67 degrees.

: 67 degrees. Surf Height : Around 3 feet.

: Around 3 feet. Rip Current Risk : Moderate. A moderate risk of rip currents suggests that those intending to enter the surf should first consult with local beach patrols. It is crucial to swim within a lifeguard’s view, and one should never swim alone or in the dark. It is also important to always carry a flotation device while in the water.

: Moderate. A moderate risk of rip currents suggests that those intending to enter the surf should first consult with local beach patrols. It is crucial to swim within a lifeguard’s view, and one should never swim alone or in the dark. It is also important to always carry a flotation device while in the water. Hampton Beach Tides: High tide of 8.0 feet (MLLW) at 10:47 AM. Low tide of 0.5 feet (MLLW) at 4:56 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Southeast winds will range from 5 to 10 mph, with wave heights staying below 1 foot. The morning will be mostly cloudy, transitioning to partly sunny skies. It will be humid, with high temperatures in the upper 70s. There are no thunderstorms expected during this period. The water temperature will be 76 degrees.

