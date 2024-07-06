Sunday’s weather: Hot and muggy, high of 93

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

The onset of our second heatwave brings a hazy sun and intense heat, and although not as muggy, it remains humid. The high is 93, feeling like 97.

5-Day Forecast July 7-July 11

Today (The start of our 2nd heat wave): Hazy sun, hot, and not as muggy; but still humid. High 93 (feel like 97) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some clouds & humid. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Hot with hazy sun & humid. High 92 (feel like 96) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 69 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Expect a hot day with periods of sunshine followed by cloud cover, and a chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. There is a potential risk of dehydration and heatstroke during vigorous activities. High 94 (feel like 98) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: A couple of evening thunderstorms; otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and humid Low 72 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Expect a stray thunderstorm in the morning, followed by cloudy and muggy conditions. High 88 (feel like 92) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & humid. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable



Thursday: Mostly cloudy and muggy. High 87 (feel like 90) Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy & humid with some rain. Low 70 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The second week of July marks the beginning of our second heat wave, which is expected to conclude on Wednesday.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s… except in the mid-60s at elevations above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Westerly winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Partly sunny. Patchy fog.

: Partly sunny. Patchy fog. UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the lower 80s.

: In the lower 80s. Winds : Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph Water Temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 07:26 AM. High 8.1 feet (MLLW) 01:22 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Westerly winds at approximately 10 mph. Wave heights near one foot. Expect patchy fog in the morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies. It will be humid with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature is 70 degrees.