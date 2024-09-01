Sunday’s weather: Morning showers then sunny, high of 85

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

(First Day of Meteorological Autumn): Morning showers will give way to sunny skies in the afternoon, resulting in a warmer and more humid day. The high will be 85, feeling like 88.

5-Day Forecast Sept.1-5

Tonight: Mainly clear and turning less humid. Low 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Labor Day: Breezy with comfortable sunshine. High 76 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Monday night: Clear & chilly. Low 48 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny & nice. High 73 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear & chilly. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mainly sunny & milder. High 81 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Sunny & nice. High 80 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Alerts

Today marks the beginning of Meteorological Fall. Here’s the weather outlook for the season. The outlook for fall temperatures in September, October, and November indicates higher-than-normal temperatures.

The outlook for fall precipitation in September, October, and November suggests above-normal levels of rainfall.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first week of September will be leaf-changing weather with sunny dry days and cool nights.



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits will be obscured. Morning showers are possible. Expect highs in the mid-60s, except near 60 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds will be around 15 mph, increasing to about 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: The summits will be obscured with a possibility of morning showers. Expect highs around 70 degrees. Southwest winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

Weather : The forecast is mostly cloudy until 2 PM, followed by mostly sunny skies. There’s a chance of showers in the morning and a slight possibility of thunderstorms.

: The forecast is mostly cloudy until 2 PM, followed by mostly sunny skies. There’s a chance of showers in the morning and a slight possibility of thunderstorms. UV index : High

: High Thunderstorm Potential: Low indicates a minimal likelihood of thunderstorms.

Low indicates a minimal likelihood of thunderstorms. High Temperature : In the mid-70s.

: In the mid-70s. Winds : South winds around 10 mph.

: South winds around 10 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 65 degrees.

: 65 degrees. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 11:13 AM. Low 0.9 feet (MLLW) 05:26 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Southwest winds will be approximately 10 mph with waves around 1 foot. It will be mostly cloudy in the morning before turning mostly sunny. Expect patchy fog in the morning. There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms and a chance of showers, primarily in the morning. It will be humid with highs in the upper 70s. The chance of rain is 30 percent. The lightning threat level is low, indicating a minimal chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature will be 69 degrees.







